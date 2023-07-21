Top International Goalkeeper And Girlfriend Held Captive And Robbed In Paris Home

By Chris King • 21 July 2023 • 21:10

Several men broke into the Parisian home of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Paris-Saint-Germain goalkeeper, in the early hours of Friday, July 21.

The 24-year-old Italian international footballer was with his girlfriend when the criminals entered their home located in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, according to information from Actu17.

Sources close to the case informed the news outlet that the individuals broke the main door to gain entry. The couple were allegedly forced to strip and were then tied up.

The thieves are thought to have escaped with items worth €500,000

According to the first reports, the perpetrators escaped with a haul estimated to have been in the region of around €500,000.

The victims, who were tied up and held captive finally managed to break free and escape to the safety of a luxury hotel not far from their home at around 3:20 am.

Hotel staff subsequently alerted the police and attended to the couple, who were said to be in a state of shock. They were both transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

As also reported by the news outlet, the caretaker of the victims’ building was also tied up when the criminals entered. The banditry repression brigade (BRB) of the Paris judicial police has taken control of an investigation into the incident.

Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with PSG

After winning Euro 2020 with Italy and spending six seasons at AC Milan – where he began his career – Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with PSG in Ligue 1.

He is known for his spectacular saves but also for his weaknesses with the ball. Last spring, a few weeks after PSG’s elimination from the Champions League, the goalkeeper was singled out for criticism by the Italian press.

It followed the national team’s unexpected defeat at the hands of North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifying play-off that ultimately cost the Italian team their place in the finals in Qatar.