WhatsApp Hacks To Spice up Your Texts

By John Ensor • 29 July 2023 • 17:15

WhatsApp Hack. Credit: Shutterstock/ Alex Photo Stock

Sending texts via WhatsApp is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, but it’s not without its problems.

No matter how good our texting skills are, there’s no escaping the fact that on occasion, the meaning may be lost or at the very least, misconstrued. However, a tech-obsessed Tiktoker recently shared three little-known hacks that might just help, according to Esajaelina, Saturday, July 29.

Unfortunately, there’s not much room for irony, or subtleties when sending a text message. Most people at some time or another have misunderstood a text and taken it the wrong way or perhaps sent one that didn’t go down too well.

One website labelled texting as a ‘hotbed for misinterpretation.’ And commented that the ‘tone and intent’ of a message can be misinterpreted, compared to a voice conversation.

There are however three little hacks that are easy to incorporate into one’s text messages, that are easy and extremely addictive.

An avid TikToker named Niall Quinn recently shared his methods, claiming that many customers ‘never knew they existed.’ Using his @mottomarketing account, he demonstrated three quick and easy ways to add some clarity to one’s texts.

In his online video, Quinn first showed how to alter the text when he revealed, ‘Put an asterisk on both sides to make it bold.’

Another option is to cross out the text, which he explained by saying, ‘Put a squiggly line on either to make a strike through.’

And lastly, he explained how to create italics, by putting underscores on either side of the chosen word or phrase.

The revelation met with a mixed reaction with some claiming it was ‘old news,’ while one person wrote, ‘You didn’t just find this out, this has been a thing for years.’

Whatever the criticisms, the post has been a hit with the public and has so far earned more than three million views in addition to 22,000 saves, more than likely from eager WhatsApp users.