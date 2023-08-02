Transfer News: Manchester United Make Contact With International Captain Close
Trending:

Creative Collective: Artists Unveiled Ahead Of Competa Art Walk’s Return This September

By Betty Henderson • 02 August 2023 • 19:52

people discussing a painting

The Competa Fine Art group will also make an appearance at the event. Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta

ART lovers in Axarquia have a special date next month! The popular Competa Art Walk returns from Friday, September 15, transforming the Andalucian town into a vibrant hub of creativity for three exciting days.

This Art Walk promises to delight the senses with work from an eclectic mix of 20 international painters, photographers, sculptors, textile artists and even poets.

Visitors can wander the streets meeting the artists behind the works and chatting with them about their creative inspirations.

From Pollock-style abstracts by local artist Gerardo ‘Caco’, to atmospheric watercolour landscapes by Irish painter Noel Lewis and colorful thought-provoking paintings by Italian Rossana Ragusa that stir emotions, there is something for every art lover.

Painter and decorater Rossana Ragusa brings vibrant colours to the event.
Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta
Irish painter Noel Lewis creates oil and watercolour landscapes
Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta

Textile artist Jo Dennison will showcase her vibrant collages using colorful fabrics while Sofija from Lithuania will display linen knitwear that will keep wearers cool in the Andalucian sunshine.

Jo Dennison brings textiles to life through art.
Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta

Polish poet Eliza Saroma-Stępniewska’s bilingual verse pays tribute to her late artist mother.

Eliza’s poetry is accompanied by beautiful artwork.
Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta

Visitors will be captivated by Helen Purdie’s intricate paintings, colourful pastels by German painter Ursula or vibrant nature-inspired painting and sketches by Luca, a former flight attendant turned vet assistant from Italy.

Helen paints as a form of self-expression.
Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta
Luca’s art is inspired by nature.
Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta

Guests can also travel back in time through the eyes of photographer David Shannon as he shares black and white film photographs from his love affair with the alchemy of the darkroom.

Dave recently returned from exhibiting in Austria
Photo credit: Art Walk Competa

With so many diverse perspectives and styles to peruse, the Art Walk offers an engaging and unique way to discover Competa’s thriving arts scene.

As well as getting an up-close look at the artists’ creations, guests can chat with them about their creative processes and inspirations.

Organisers are still announcing more artists who will exhibit during the Art Walk on their Facebook page here, so there are sure to be even more surprises in store. More event details will also be released to their Facebook page.

With so many styles and perspectives on show, the Competa Art Walk promises to be an engaging experience for art enthusiasts. The event offers a unique way to discover some of the region’s most talented creators.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Author badge placeholder
Written by

Betty Henderson

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading