Creative Collective: Artists Unveiled Ahead Of Competa Art Walk’s Return This September

By Betty Henderson • 02 August 2023 • 19:52

The Competa Fine Art group will also make an appearance at the event. Photo credit: Art Walk Cómpeta

ART lovers in Axarquia have a special date next month! The popular Competa Art Walk returns from Friday, September 15, transforming the Andalucian town into a vibrant hub of creativity for three exciting days.

This Art Walk promises to delight the senses with work from an eclectic mix of 20 international painters, photographers, sculptors, textile artists and even poets.

Visitors can wander the streets meeting the artists behind the works and chatting with them about their creative inspirations.

From Pollock-style abstracts by local artist Gerardo ‘Caco’, to atmospheric watercolour landscapes by Irish painter Noel Lewis and colorful thought-provoking paintings by Italian Rossana Ragusa that stir emotions, there is something for every art lover.

Textile artist Jo Dennison will showcase her vibrant collages using colorful fabrics while Sofija from Lithuania will display linen knitwear that will keep wearers cool in the Andalucian sunshine.

Polish poet Eliza Saroma-Stępniewska’s bilingual verse pays tribute to her late artist mother.

Visitors will be captivated by Helen Purdie’s intricate paintings, colourful pastels by German painter Ursula or vibrant nature-inspired painting and sketches by Luca, a former flight attendant turned vet assistant from Italy.

Guests can also travel back in time through the eyes of photographer David Shannon as he shares black and white film photographs from his love affair with the alchemy of the darkroom.

With so many diverse perspectives and styles to peruse, the Art Walk offers an engaging and unique way to discover Competa’s thriving arts scene.

As well as getting an up-close look at the artists’ creations, guests can chat with them about their creative processes and inspirations.

Organisers are still announcing more artists who will exhibit during the Art Walk on their Facebook page here, so there are sure to be even more surprises in store. More event details will also be released to their Facebook page.

With so many styles and perspectives on show, the Competa Art Walk promises to be an engaging experience for art enthusiasts. The event offers a unique way to discover some of the region’s most talented creators.