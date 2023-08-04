Heavy Fines For Going Shirtless Or In Swimwear Away From The Beach In Many Spanish Resorts

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 5:30

Image of a naked man walking in the street. Credit: Evgeny Gubenko/Shutterstock.com

IN the past, it was a common sight during the summer months in Spain to see people wearing swimming costumes or going without a shirt on the promenades of most coastal resorts.

This practice very often carried over onto the streets of the towns, something that eventually created a backlash among the authorities of many municipalities.

As a result, many of the town halls passed legislation modifying their rules to subsequently fine anybody choosing to go bare-chested or with swimwear away from the beachfront.

Marbella modified its regulations in 2018

In 2018, the Malaga city of Marbella presented an ordinance with the aim of regulating coexistence in all its public spaces. After its modification, the municipal ordinance included in Article 63 that: “Except for municipal authorisations, for specific public places, it is prohibited to travel or remain on the road or public spaces with a naked torso’.

The municipality considered ‘torsonudism’ in public spaces as a minor infraction, determining the said limitation for reasons of aesthetics and hygiene.

These are not the only sanctions included in the regulation. It is also prohibited to travel or remain on public roads in public spaces wearing only a swimsuit or other similar garment, except in swimming pools, beaches and their access areas, as well as promenades.

The city of Malaga also established fines for citizens who decide to walk around the streets with only a swimsuit. Fines for going bare-chested or in a swimsuit in unauthorised places range from €300 to €750 euros.

Many parts of Spain have these rules now

Malaga is not the only Spanish city where these prohibitions are established. In the Valencian Community, Barcelona and the Balearic Islands, local regulations also cover this type of activity.

In Alicante, the Civic Coexistence Ordinance was launched in February 2022. This included fines that could reach €750 for ‘going naked or with a naked torso on public roads, except on the beaches, adjacent promenades, swimming pools or other spaces where it is expressly authorised’.

Barcelona has similar rules, ​​where going shirtless away from the beach area is completely prohibited. The Ordinance on Measures to Promote and Guarantee Citizen Coexistence in the Public Space of the city of Barcelona includes fines of from €120 up to €300 for going without a shirt or wearing a swimsuit.

This amount increases if a person is found naked or semi-nude, with penalties of €300 to €500 euros. In Salou on the Costa Dorada, it is forbidden to go without a shirt in the old town, the urban centre and the municipal market. The fines range from €100 to €300.

It is the same in Palma de Mallorca

In Palma de Mallorca, the lack of clothing is penalised throughout the city. The only places where going with a swimsuit on does not entail a possible sanction are the areas enabled through the decree imposed by the mayor’s office, such as the beachfront and promenades.

Anyone who walks down the street or is in public spaces only in a swimsuit can be fined. The sanctions will be between €100 and €200.

The most recent city to join these prohibitions is Granada, where the City Council prohibits going naked or wearing inappropriate attire at bachelor parties with penalties of up to €750.