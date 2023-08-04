Heavy Fines For Going Shirtless Or In Swimwear Away From The Beach In Many Spanish Resorts

By Chris King • 04 August 2023 • 5:30
Image of a naked man walking in the street.
Credit: Evgeny Gubenko/Shutterstock.com
IN the past, it was a common sight during the summer months in Spain to see people wearing swimming costumes or going without a shirt on the promenades of most coastal resorts.
This practice very often carried over onto the streets of the towns, something that eventually created a backlash among the authorities of many municipalities.
As a result, many of the town halls passed legislation modifying their rules to subsequently fine anybody choosing to go bare-chested or with swimwear away from the beachfront.
In 2018, the Malaga city of Marbella presented an ordinance with the aim of regulating coexistence in all its public spaces. After its modification, the municipal ordinance included in Article 63 that: “Except for municipal authorisations, for specific public places, it is prohibited to travel or remain on the road or public spaces with a naked torso’.
The municipality considered ‘torsonudism’ in public spaces as a minor infraction, determining the said limitation for reasons of aesthetics and hygiene.
These are not the only sanctions included in the regulation. It is also prohibited to travel or remain on public roads in public spaces wearing only a swimsuit or other similar garment, except in swimming pools, beaches and their access areas, as well as promenades.
The city of Malaga also established fines for citizens who decide to walk around the streets with only a swimsuit. Fines for going bare-chested or in a swimsuit in unauthorised places range from €300 to €750 euros.
Malaga is not the only Spanish city where these prohibitions are established. In the Valencian Community, Barcelona and the Balearic Islands, local regulations also cover this type of activity.
In Alicante, the Civic Coexistence Ordinance was launched in February 2022. This included fines that could reach €750 for ‘going naked or with a naked torso on public roads, except on the beaches, adjacent promenades, swimming pools or other spaces where it is expressly authorised’.
Barcelona has similar rules, where going shirtless away from the beach area is completely prohibited. The Ordinance on Measures to Promote and Guarantee Citizen Coexistence in the Public Space of the city of Barcelona includes fines of from €120 up to €300 for going without a shirt or wearing a swimsuit.
This amount increases if a person is found naked or semi-nude, with penalties of €300 to €500 euros. In Salou on the Costa Dorada, it is forbidden to go without a shirt in the old town, the urban centre and the municipal market. The fines range from €100 to €300.
In Palma de Mallorca, the lack of clothing is penalised throughout the city. The only places where going with a swimsuit on does not entail a possible sanction are the areas enabled through the decree imposed by the mayor’s office, such as the beachfront and promenades.
Anyone who walks down the street or is in public spaces only in a swimsuit can be fined. The sanctions will be between €100 and €200.
The most recent city to join these prohibitions is Granada, where the City Council prohibits going naked or wearing inappropriate attire at bachelor parties with penalties of up to €750.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.