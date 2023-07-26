Malaga’s Most Dog-Friendly Beaches

By John Ensor • 26 July 2023 • 12:50

Dog-friendly beach. Credit: Joyfull Shutterstock.com

DURING the summer’s heat, what better treat could you give your dog than to take them to the beach?

But before all dog owners load up and head off to the coast, what are the best tips? Which are the most dog-friendly beaches in Malaga? And what on earth is International Dog Day?

Tips For Taking Your Dog To The Beach

An obvious one to start, make sure the beach accepts dogs. A list of some of Malaga’s dog-friendly beaches follows later.

Can your dog swim? Don’t assume your dog is an automatic swimmer. Some breeds dive straight in, others are far more reluctant. It might be worth trying them out with water more locally before making a trip to the coast.

Ensure there is shade and fresh drinking water. Taking a beach tent is one way of providing shade, and don’t forget to take a drinking bowl.

Stay away from choppy seas. Big waves together with jet skis, and surfboards can be scary for pets, so try to find a calm spot.

Keep an eye on what they drink. Many dogs lap up salt water, but this can lead to stomach problems. Encourage them to drink fresh water.

Protect them from the sun. Try and avoid the hottest parts of the day if you can. There is even pet sunscreen available, which should be applied mainly their noses and ears.

Look out for beach debris. Broken glass, sharp stones and rubbish left behind can be a problem, not to mention hot sand.

If possible, give your dog a good rinse before you go back home. Saltwater, sand, and beach germs can cause skin irritations.

Be a responsible dog owner and don’t forget to take poop bags with you to clean up after your pooch.

Best Dog-Friendly Beaches In Malaga

According to an article in EL ESPAÑOL de Málaga, these are the seven most dog-friendly beaches in Malaga.

Castillo Sohail beach, in Fuengirola

Arroyo Totalán, between Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria

Piedra Paloma Beach, in Casares

Canine Beach of Torre del Mar

El Pinillo Beach, in Marbella

Ventura Mar Beach, in Marbella

Torrox dog beach

Unfortunately it was reported that Arroyo Hondo Beach , in Benalmádena, is not operational this summer. And just for the record, Mijas dog beach closed in 2015.

International Dog Day 2023

For those who’ve never heard of it, International Dog Day is on August 26 every year. This year it falls on a Saturday. Its aim is to celebrate all dogs and the value they bring to society. From the specialist work they perform for the police, and the disabled to the protection and comfort they give to humans all around the world. Why not takes yours to the beach as a little thank you?