Malaga’s Most Dog-Friendly Beaches

By John Ensor • 26 July 2023 • 12:50
Dog-friendly beach.
Credit: Joyfull Shutterstock.com
DURING the summer’s heat, what better treat could you give your dog than to take them to the beach?
But before all dog owners load up and head off to the coast, what are the best tips? Which are the most dog-friendly beaches in Malaga? And what on earth is International Dog Day?
According to an article in EL ESPAÑOL de Málaga, these are the seven most dog-friendly beaches in Malaga.
Unfortunately it was reported that Arroyo Hondo Beach , in Benalmádena, is not operational this summer. And just for the record, Mijas dog beach closed in 2015.
For those who’ve never heard of it, International Dog Day is on August 26 every year. This year it falls on a Saturday. Its aim is to celebrate all dogs and the value they bring to society. From the specialist work they perform for the police, and the disabled to the protection and comfort they give to humans all around the world. Why not takes yours to the beach as a little thank you?
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
