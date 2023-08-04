Striker Compared To Haaland Completes Manchester United Medical

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 August 2023 • 9:50

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. image: wikipedia

Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly completed his Manchester United medical ahead of a proposed £72 million move to Old Trafford.

The Denmark striker has long been a target for Erik ten Hag this summer as he looks to add more depth and options at the striker position, although he certainly wasn’t the number one choice with the Red Devils only moving for Hojlund once they realised Harry Kane was not going to be a viable option this transfer window.

Hojlund has been compared to his fellow countrymen and Premier League sensation, Erling Haaland, in recent times, but he certainly doesn’t have the same goal-scoring record as the Manchester City ace, so expectations will certainly have to be lowered heading into the new season.

Man United are clearly in need of a new striker this summer with Wout Weghorst having not been signed permanently following his underwhelming loan move to Old Trafford, Anthony Martial unreliable in terms of staying out of the treatment room, and then Marcus Rashford is a far better and more dangerous player when he’s deployed on the left wing.

Hojlund close to finalising Man United transfer

Therefore, this move for Hojlund makes practical sense for Man United as it adds another body and also provides some youthfulness upfront, although the financial terms of the deal are quite difficult to understand given his inexperience at first team level.

Having played just 34 first-team games for Atalanta, Hojlund is extremely inexperienced and it will be a huge ask for him to lead the line in his first season, especially with so much pressure on him due to the inflated fee Man United have been forced to pay.

Ten Hag Backing unproven striker to thrive in the Premier League

He also only managed to find the back of the net 10 times last season which suggests he is someone that should be looked at for the future, but that can no longer be the case having cost £72 million and is set to be playing for one of the biggest footballing teams in the world.

It’s said that Hojlund will be announced as a new Man United player this weekend having passed his medical, and according to Fabrizio Romano, has started to complete his necessary media duties with the club prior to his announcement, so the deal is now very close and he could be in line to make his Premier League debut next weekend.