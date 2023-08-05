Arsenal Lose Gabriel Jesus For Community Shield With A Possible Surprise Replacement Lined Up

By Chris King • 05 August 2023 • 0:19

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he will be without Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus for this season’s curtain-raiser at Wembley on Sunday, August 6.

Arsenal meet Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but a significant injury that Jesus picked up in the Emirates Cup victory over Monaco yesterday means that he could be out for several weeks.

‘Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning’, admitted the Gunners coach. ‘He’s had some discomfort in his knee that caused him some issues so they had to go in. He’s going to be out for a few weeks’.

‘It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially with the way he played against Barcelona and he was in good condition but unfortunately, we lost him. We had to look at it and we had to make a decision, and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quickly as possible. We decided to do it’, Arteta detailed, according to football.london.

The Spaniard added: ‘It’s something related to the previous injury he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved’.

Arteta must now decide who will replace Jesus at Wembley

As a result, Arteta must now decide who will replace the Brazilian up front. In just 26 outings, the former Man City striker bagged 11 goals last season while he was fit, along with six assists.

For Thursday’s match with the Ligue 1 club, Eddie Nketiah was given the nod to start the match and repaid his manager’s faith by grabbing Arsenal’s only goal.

Should he decide against the Englishman for the Wembley showpiece then Arteta has other players at his disposal. Gabriel Martinelli is fit, as is the former Brighton star, Leandro Trossard.

Folarin Balogun is also available

He also has Folarin Balogun, the American international, back from his loan spell with Reims in France. He was a real surprise package, finishing the season as the league’s fourth-highest scorer. He was recently linked with a possible move to Serie A giants Inter Milan but nothing has materialised yet.

However, Emile Smith Rowe could emerge as a surprise candidate for the main striker’s role. ‘I think he can play in four positions. As a left winger, a left attacking midfielder, a right attacking midfielder and he can play as a nine, very, very well’, Arteta said of the player last year.