Transfer News: Inter Milan Set To Make New Bid For Arsenal Striker After Scamacca Deal Collapses

By Chris King • 05 August 2023 • 19:47

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Inter Milan are reported to be preparing a new offer for Arsenal’s American striker Folarin Balogun.

The Serie A giants had attempted to win his signature last month only to see their bid rejected by the Gunners. They subsequently turned their attention to West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca, only to see that offer also rejected, with the Italian eventually favouring a move to Atalanta, as reported by Sky Sports Italia.

According to the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano – who always has his finger on the pulse – their focus will now turn back to the 22-year-old US international.

In a tweet, he wrote: ‘Inter are prepared to approach Arsenal again for Folarin Balogun. Decision has been made, new round of talks will now follow #Inter After Scamacca deal collapsed, Inter will bid again for Balogun who’s fav option of the board’.

Inter are prepared to approach Arsenal again for Folarin Balogun. Decision has been made, new round of talks will now follow 🚨⚫️🔵 #Inter After Scamacca deal collapsed, Inter will bid again for Balogun who’s fav option of the board. pic.twitter.com/nB52OqROGN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Balogun spent last season on loan with Reims in Ligue 1 where the forward was a real surprise package, ending up as the league’s fourth-highest scorer.

He is still under contract to Arsenal and as a result of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, he could well find himself in line for a part in Mikel Arteta’s Community Shield squad when they play Manchester City at Wembley tomorrow, Sunday 6.

Arsenal would appear to hold all the cards in the event of a new bid by the Nerazzurri. The Italians were hoping to entice Chelsea’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaka back to the San Siro but it looks very much like he will choose Juventus as his next destination.

That leaves Milan in a very precarious situation with the new campaign just around the corner. Alexis Sanchez could be another option. The former Arsenal player spent three very successful seasons in Milan, but left Italy under a cloud, with his contract terminated by mutual consent.

He is currently signed to Marseille in Ligue 1 but the 34-year-old Chile international could be available on a free transfer. According to sportitalia.com, a move for Sanchez revolves around the future of Inter’s 28-year-old Argentine striker, Joachin Correa.

The former Lazio star has not really shone since his switch to Milan in 2021, and there is speculation that he could join the stream of European footballers heading to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Shabab are believed to be interested in signing him said the news outlet, in which case, there would be room for Sanchez to return to his former club.