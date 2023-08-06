Transfer News: Arsenal Shock As January Signing Reportedly Asks To Leave And Join Turkish Giants

By Chris King • 06 August 2023 • 19:25

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

JORGINHO, who arrived at Arsenal during the January transfer window has reportedly asked the club to sanction a move to Fenerbahçe in Turkey.

The Turkish giants have allegedly made an enquiry about the Italian’s availability with a view to his making the switch to the city of Istanbul and the Super Lig, according to trtspor.com.tr on Friday, August 4.

As a consequence, the news outlet claimed that the Italian midfielder informed the club that he wanted to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after the Turks asked about his ‘transfer conditions’.

Jorginho made 16 appearances for Arsenal last season

Since joining the Gunners from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Jorginho appeared in 16 matches across all competitions last season, while contributing only one assist. The Italian international was one of three new acquisitions who made the move to North London last January.

However, he has not figured in Mikel Arteta’s pre-season plans so the player would appear to be already out of favour in North London and hence, surplus to requirements.

The recent arrival of former West Ham captain Declan Rice at Arsenal would not have helped his chances of match time in the upcoming season. His former Blues teammate Kai Havertz has also arrived at the club, creating even more competition for the midfield spots.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is also on Arteta’s summer shopping list, and should the Seagulls finally succumb and sell the Ecuador international midfielder then Jorginho could find himself even further down the pecking order.

He has 12 months of his current contract left

With 12 months of his current contract left to run, Fenerbahçe could find themselves having to offer somewhere near the £12m fee that the Londoners paid Chelsea.

As far as Jorginho is concerned, he could ride out the storm and stay at a club that is being heavily tipped to lift the title. Whether he would be content to spend most of the season warming the bench though and risk not being offered a contract extension might convince him to press for a move to Turkey while the offer appears to be available.