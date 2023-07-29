Transfer News: Has Roberto De Zerbi Dropped A Massive Moises Caicedo To Chelsea Hint?

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 23:47

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA’S pursuit of Brighton midfield star Moises Caicedo has been relentless this Summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has made it abundantly clear that the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international is a player he wants gracing the Stamford Bridge turf this coming season.

However, numerous bids have been knocked back by the South coast Premiership outfit as Tony Bloom holds out for the £100 million that he reportedly believes his Seagulls star is worth.

According to reports yesterday, Friday, July 28, the latest reputed £80m offer for Caicedo was immediately rejected despite the player openly admitting that he would like to move to West London.

Speaking with TCTELEVISION last Tuesday 23, he told Maria Jose Flores: ‘It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful’.

De Zerbi hinted that he had a replacement in mind

It remains to be seen how long Chelsea will continue to chase their man, but, Roberto De Zerbi may have thrown them a glimmer of hope.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Italian coach admitted that a replacement for Caceido had been lined up, just in case. Of course, he would prefer the player stayed at the Amex Stadium he reiterated.

Although nothing has been signed, football.london believes that a verbal agreement exists between the midfielder and the Blues.

As quoted by Sussex Live, De Zerbi told Sky Sports: ‘He is young, it is difficult to live inside the possibility to change things, changing teams, changing a city, changing everything. But he’s a serious guy, a serious player and he’s working well in a good way’.

‘We are waiting for the situation to change. If you asked me what I would like, I would like him to stay with us but it is not my work, my work is to tell my owner that if Caicedo leaves that we need another big important midfielder’, the coach continued.

Asked if he had another player lined up, De Zerbi responded: ‘Yes, but I don’t want to tell you!’.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk hopes Caicedo will stay

‘It’s not the first time it’s happened and it’s not the last but for a player that’s in the squad. It’s a difficult place to be in for him but we’re all there for him’, added Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk.

Brighton have already lost their Argentinian World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool in the transfer window. The veteran England midfielder James Milner moved in the opposite direction in June but De Zerbi would be foolish to not have a ‘Plan B’ up his sleeve if Caicedo finally departs.