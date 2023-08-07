16-Year-Old Spanish Girl Experiences A ‘Miracle’ At WYD In Lisbon And Regains Her Sight

By Chris King • 07 August 2023 • 5:00

Image of hands reaching out in prayer. Credit: Love You Stock/Shutterstock.com

A Spanish teenager claims to have recovered her sight while attending World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon.

​​Juan José Omella, the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) and Cardinal Archbishop of Barcelona, announced this ‘miracle’ on Sunday, August 6.

Speaking during a press conference to assess the Spanish participation in WYD in Lisbon 2023, he said: “Let’s thank God, then the doctors will have to assess whether she could be cured, or she could not be cured”.

Omella continued: “For the girl, it has been a great event, let’s say a miracle. I would not give her more eloquence or less eloquence, it is a beautiful fact”.

According to the Cardinal, he was contacted by “a nun who knows the family of the girl”. She told him what had happened. “I said: ‘I think it’s great that there has been a miracle, they gave me the phone number and I called the girl, I said ‘Hey, tell me what happened'”, revealed the bishop.

He recounted how the girl informed him that she woke up as always on Saturday morning with ‘terrible blurry vision’, just as she had done for the past two years.

She recovered her eyesight after praying

She claimed to have recovered her sight after praying to the Virgin and taking communion. “I started crying in the pew because I wanted to get cured and it was the last day of the Novena to Our Lady of the Snows. When I opened my eyes I could see perfectly”, she exclaimed.

Jimena travelled to WYD with a group from Opus Dei. In an audio file that she released, the 16-year-old continued to explain: “I read the prayer in which we have been praying for the Novena. I read it a little slowly, but I haven’t forgotten it completely”. The young girl added that she felt ‘super happy’ and that August 5 was her ‘new birthday’.

Jimena had suffered vision loss for two years

Apparently, more than two years ago, Jimena suffered a loss of vision due to a myopia problem until she was left with only 5 per cent vision. In statements to the COPE news outlet, she explained that she could not use her mobile phone, everything was done via audio”.

For this reason, she said that she decided to pray a novena to the Virgen de las Nieves, whose feast is celebrated on August 5. “As it just coincided with WYD, we asked all the young people to ask for my cure, and today, I see perfectly. I don’t know how to explain it”, Jimena concluded, as reported by 20minutos.es.