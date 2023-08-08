AEMET Warns Of Sudden ‘Thermal Blow’ Increasing Temperatures By As Much As 10°C In Valencian Community

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 1:00

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

With the most severe heatwave so far this summer already entering parts of Spain, the weather experts warned of unusually high temperatures in the Valencian Community later this week.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a radical change in heat could occur on Thursday, August 10. They called this phenomenon a ‘thermal blow’, where maximum values can suddenly increase by between 7 and 10°C compared to the previous day.

Rain could fall at some point this week, although it was predicted that it would most likely be very weak and with no probability of storms.

Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday will begin with intervals of low clouds and the growth of cloudiness of evolution in inland areas. Minimum temperatures will increase slightly in the northern third, exceeding 20°C in practically the entire Community.

Maximums are not expected to reach 30°C in coastal regions but values of around 35°C can occur in the regional interior.

Wednesday, August 9

The first warning for high temperatures was issued for Wednesday by AEMET. It will be in force from 1 pm until 9 pm for the entire interior of the province of Valencia, where maximum temperatures of between 38 and 39°C can be reached.

During the central hours of the day, values will likely exceed 30°C with minimums of around 20°C, with little variation.

Wednesday will be a day with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with cloudiness of daytime evolution in parts of the interior of the northern half, although with no probability of rain. There is however a high probability of dust in suspension, especially in high areas.

La temperatura media que se alcanzará en España el próximo miércoles, 9 de agosto, probablemente constituya un récord para esa fecha desde 1950. Será, probablemente, uno de los cinco días más cálidos para agosto de los últimos 73 años.

(Sigue…) pic.twitter.com/W1YZwa5zXu — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 7, 2023

Thursday, August 10

El índice EFI del @ECMWF cuantifica la rareza de un fenómeno. Según este índice, las temperaturas durantw la #OlaDeCalor serán muy inusuales en buena parte de la Península, especialmente el miércoles; el jueves lo serán sobre todo en el tercio oriental. https://t.co/r2mPE93m25 pic.twitter.com/mVdE8wdgp0 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 6, 2023

Thursday is predicted to probably be the hottest day of the whole summer so far. AEMET’s current forecast explains that there could be a difference in temperatures from Wednesday of up to 10°C.

A ‘thermal blow’ will be felt in practically the entire Valencian Community. Javea could reach 47°C, while in Requena and Segorbe, record values close to 42 and 43°C are not ruled out.

Con unos valores tan altos del índice EFI en una época del año en la que habitualmente las temperaturas son muy elevadas, no es descartable que se puedan batir récords de temperatura en algunas localidades. — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 6, 2023

On the Valencian coast, there will be temperatures of almost 40°C, as in the case of Valencia, during the central hours of the day. There is still a probability of dust in suspension during a day in which the sky will be slightly cloudy but with no danger of rain.

Friday, August 11

Looking ahead to Friday, the situation will change completely according to the meteorologists. The increase of 10°C that occurred between Wednesday and Thursday will disappear.

Maximum temperatures ​​will remain at around 35°C degrees, values more typical of this time of year, but, there is still no sign of rain.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 07-08-2023 hasta 13-08-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwvBJI pic.twitter.com/H7UtCbuje7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 7, 2023