Frozen summer: A Surprising Hail Storm in Germany

By Catherine McGeer • 08 August 2023 • 17:45

From Summer to Snow: Unprecedented Hail Storm Hits Reutlingen, Germany. Image: Twitter/@StadtReutlingen

THE southwest German city of Reutlingen experienced a sudden and intense hail storm in the midst of August. The unanticipated storm brought about a deluge of hail that accumulated in some areas up to 30 centimetres (12 inches) thick in just an hour. This unprecedented weather phenomenon led to the deployment of snow ploughs, the involvement of around 250 firefighters, and the joint efforts of citizens to clear the city’s roads and infrastructure. The consequences of the storm reverberated through the city, blocking drainage systems, causing localised flooding, and even prompting the Echaz river to rise significantly. The situation in Reutlingen, however, is not isolated; it reflects a broader trend of extreme weather events affecting Europe, with heatwaves, wildfires, and flooding plaguing various regions of the continent.

The Unexpected Hail Storm

Reutlingen, a city in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, faced an unanticipated weather phenomenon on a summer day. According to officials from the city, a localised storm with hail and heavy rain swept over the city centre, creating unprecedented havoc. Hailstones quickly accumulated, reaching up to 30 centimetres in some areas within just an hour. Images of streets blanketed in white and snow ploughs clearing paths offered a surreal contrast between summer and winter. This sudden accumulation of hail required a significant response effort from the city’s firefighters, alongside the active participation of residents who used shovels to aid in the cleanup.

In #Reutlingen , una città tedesca situata nel land del Baden-Württemberg, e’ stata coperta da 30-40 cm di grandine.

Tranquilli ad agosto fa caldo e la grandine e’ sempre esistita !#ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/XbJZoPsQCs — Angelo Bonelli (@AngeloBonelli1) August 6, 2023

Impact on Infrastructure and Environment

The intensity of the hail storm had far-reaching effects on the city’s infrastructure and environment. Drainage systems were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of hail, leading to water pouring into underground garages and basements. The Echaz river, a prominent waterway running through Reutlingen, experienced a rapid rise of 1.5 meters in just five minutes. Although the river temporarily burst its banks, fortunately, no major damage was reported.

Our town in Germany 🤯 never saw Something Like This during Summer Here. #reutlingen pic.twitter.com/Dc5R7K6ar3 — ♥️·͜·♡ ♡𝒻 Love Fan Account (@NobodyNb1) August 4, 2023

Unseasonal Events Reflect a Broader Trend

The bizarre hail storm in Reutlingen isn’t an isolated incident but rather emblematic of the increasingly erratic weather patterns affecting Europe. Southern Europe, for instance, has grappled with heatwaves, destructive wildfires, and torrential rains. In Greece, Italy, and Portugal, the devastating wildfires in July 2023 scorched vast areas of land.

Während es in #Reutlingen Hagelteppiche regnet und es in #Slowenien & Österreich starke Überschwemmungen mit mehreren Toten gibt,wird auf dem #AfDBPT23 über “Klimaschwindel” gelabert – AfD zu wählen, ist ein Verbrechen an kommende Generationen! #AfDmachtDumm #fckafd #wirsindmehr pic.twitter.com/ZgVQBtSrvE — Anonymous Germany (@Anonymous9775) August 5, 2023

Continued Challenges Across Europe

Europe’s struggle with extreme weather events extends beyond just wildfires. The region’s heatwaves have shattered temperature records, with July 2023 marking the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. Additionally, heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in parts of Austria and Slovenia, with Slovenia experiencing what its Prime Minister describes as the country’s most significant natural disaster due to the flooding.

Heftige Bilder aus Slowenien 😢. Ganze Dörfer stehen unter Wasser, Strassen wurden von den Fluten weggerissen, Autos einfach weggeschwemmt 🌊. Und heute gibt es weitere Unwetter. 📍 Komenda – 25 km nördlich von Ljubljana #Wetter #Unwetter #Slowenien #Überschwemmung pic.twitter.com/IhSF9ja2Ow — WetterOnline Schweiz (@WetterOnline_CH) August 4, 2023



The UK and Ireland also haven’t been immune to the upheavals of extreme weather. Storm Antoni led to severe flooding in parts of North Yorkshire, causing distressing scenes for residents already grappling with recurrent flooding. In Dublin, flash floods impacted homes, resulting in evacuations and even hospitalisations.