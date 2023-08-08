Transfer News: Arsenal On Verge Of Announcing FOURTH New Signing

By Chris King • 08 August 2023 • 20:33

ARSENAL are said to have finally reached an agreement with Brentford that will see David Raya become their fourth major signing of the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has been chasing the Spanish international goalkeeper’s signature for the past few weeks and it now looks like he will have his new goalkeeper for a fee thought to be around £30 million, according to talkSPORT.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer guru broke the news that will no doubt excite fans of the North London club this afternoon, Tuesday, August 8, on his Twitter account.

He wrote: ‘BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, here we go! Deal agreed with Brentford after personal terms last week Documents being prepared between the clubs, medical to be booked this week. Raya only wanted #AFC move’.

Where would Raya’s arrival leave Aaron Ramsdale?

With the 27-year-old seemingly bound for the Emirates, it raises the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s future. The England keeper has been outstanding between the sticks for the Gunners, playing an important part in last Sunday’, Community Shield victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

‘The only way I can compare this is when Arsenal signed Richard Wright when I was number one. They paid a lot of money for him – I say a lot of money, it was £6 million which doesn’t sound like much these days!’, the former Arsenal and England legend David Seaman told talkSPORT.

He continued: ‘But honestly, it made me a better goalkeeper and I’m sure that’s what will happen with Aaron. You know, you get a chance in training to show what you can do, and what sort of standards you’ve got to get to, and I’m sure that that’s what Aaron will do’.

‘I’m in no doubt that Aaron will take this competition on and like I say, he’ll show what he can do, and it will definitely make him a better goalkeeper’, Seaman assured.

If the deal is completed then the Spaniard can look forward to linking up again at the Emirates with goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, who he worked under at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London.