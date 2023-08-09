A Historic Night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

By Catherine McGeer • 09 August 2023 • 22:26

Cristiano Ronaldo's decisive penalty kick propels Al-Nassr into their first Arab Champions League final Image: Twitter/ @Cristiano

AL-NASSR secured a spot in the Arab Champions League final thanks to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club, boasting a roster filled with star players such as Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Telles, and Sadio Mané, showcased their class from the outset against their opponents, Al-Shorta from Iraq. The match unfolded in a dramatic fashion, with Al-Nassr’s overwhelming dominance on the field contrasting with their struggle to convert that superiority into goals.

The first half of the game witnessed Al-Nassr’s relentless assault on Al-Shorta’s defence. Led by Marcelo Brozovic, who orchestrated the midfield with precision, the Saudi team controlled the play within their opponents’ half. The Iraqi champions, Al-Shorta, found themselves under constant pressure and were unable to muster any substantial threat to Al-Nassr’s goalkeeper, Al-Aqidi. The yellow and blue squad’s chances were plentiful, but they were repeatedly denied by Al-Shorta’s resilient defence, leaving the scoreboard untouched at the break.

Action Packed but Goalless at the Break

Despite the palpable difference in performance on the field, the scoreline remained at a stalemate. It was clear to see Al-Nassr were determined to get an early lead. The pressure created confusion inside the Iraqi box which led to a shot by Talisca, which found its way into the hands of the alert goalkeeper, Basil. However, the only goal scored in the first half was ruled offside by VAR due to a tight offside decision.

The game evolved into a fierce contest of skills, resulting in a flurry of yellow cards, many attempts on goal, shots against the crossbar, and crucial saves by the goalkeepers. As the first half concluded, a close attempt by Ronaldo, supported by Mané’s efforts, showcased the urgency and determination of Al-Nassr. The second half witnessed an improved performance by Al-Shorta, although their advancements failed to truly trouble the Saudi squad. While Al-Nassr maintained their grip on the game, Al-Shorta’s defence held firm, thwarting the Saudi team’s attempts for a significant portion of the half.

Ronaldo to the Rescue

In the 65th minute Mané, in his signature style, navigated past defenders and entered the area, only to send his shot sailing over the crossbar. Just moments later, VAR came into play again as Jasim brought down Mané inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his composure under pressure, seized the opportunity and calmly converted the penalty, securing a 1-0 lead for Al-Nassr.

Despite Al-Shorta’s attempts to mount a counterattack, the discrepancy in squad quality became more evident as the Iraqis struggled to break through Al-Nassr‘s defence. A single, promising chance materialised when Youssef managed to reach a long ball and faced Al-Aqidi one-on-one. However, the goalkeeper’s impressive performance thwarted Al-Shorta’s hopes of equalising.

In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal from the penalty spot decided the match and propelled them into their first Arab Champions League final. The victory was a testament to the relentless effort put forth by Al-Nassr’s star-studded lineup, and particularly to Ronaldo’s match-winning contribution. As the Saudi squad now awaits the outcome of the Al Hilal-Al Shabab final, the triumph marks a historic moment in Al-Nassr’s 42-year history in the Arab Champions League.

