Total Embarrassment For Chelsea And Ziyech As Player FAILS Al-Nassr Medical

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 0:22

Image of Chelsea footballer Hakim Ziyech. Credit: Kirill Venediktov/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Hakim Ziyech has reportedly failed his medical with the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The Moroccan striker had what was presumed to be the formality of a medical this Thursday, June 29, before officially being unveiled as the latest big-name footballer to move to the Middle East. His proposed £17 million transfer hangs in the balance this evening.

Fahad Algathami tweeted: “Urgent — @Fahad_Algathami: Hakim Ziyech failed in the medical examination!”.

He seemed optimistic though in a subsequent post that despite the disappointment, a better player would come along, tweeting: “Ziyech’s deal is good, children. We are all confident in the investment fund @PIFSaudi And the Nasrawi negotiator @ahg2020. God willing, there will be one better than him”.

صفقه زياش خيره يا اعيال كلنا ثقه في صندوق الاستثمارات @PIFSaudi

و المفاوض النصراوي @ahg2020 بأذن الله يجي واحد افضل منه 💛💙✌🏻 — فهد القثامي (@Fahad_Algathami) June 29, 2023

The Chelsea star’s failed medical was also reported tonight by The Sun.

Ziyech’s previous move away from Chelsea fell apart at the last minute

This would appear to be just another example of Ziyech’s bad luck. Last January he was on the verge of sealing a move to PSG in France when the deal fell through at the eleventh hour due to an administrative error in his paperwork.

Today’s incident could really see the player left out in the cold at Stamford Bridge if nothing can be done to rectify the situation. He was due to link up at Al-Nassr with the Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Several of his Chelsea teammates have already sealed lucrative moves to clubs in Saudi Arabia. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy completed his deal yesterday, with midfielder N’Golo Kante and defender Kalidou Koulibaly also leaving the Premier League club.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to trim the bloated squad he inherited

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino took over a seriously bloated Blues squad when he replaced Frank Lampard. He now has to reduce the numbers in advance of the new season, while also bringing in suitable reinforcements.

Mateo Kovacic is now a Manchester City player and it was reported today that an agreement has been reached with Manchester United over a fee for their England midfielder Mason Mount.