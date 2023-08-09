Storm Hans Ravages Norway

By Catherine McGeer • 09 August 2023 • 14:08
Unrelenting Storm Hans Batters Northern Europe: Widespread Flooding, Disruptions, and Climate Change Concerns Grip the Region
A powerful storm named Hans has unleashed havoc across Northern Europe, leaving a trail of destruction, casualties, and widespread disruptions in its wake. The extreme weather conditions, marked by heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds, have prompted authorities in countries such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to issue urgent warnings and take precautionary measures.
Storm Hans first struck on Sunday August 6, with its effects felt most severely in Norway and Sweden. The torrential rains, gale-force winds, and thunderstorms have led to a series of catastrophic events. In Norway, two deaths have been reported as a result of falling trees, and several people have been injured by falling branches. The storm has ripped off roofs, upended normal life, and inundated streets, causing massive property damage.
The storm’s effects have been particularly felt in transportation and infrastructure. Roads and streets are flooded, rendering them impassable in many areas. Ferries have been cancelled, flights delayed, and train services suspended. In central Sweden, a train derailed due to the embankment being washed away, leading to injuries and highlighting the vulnerability of the transportation network in the face of such extreme weather.
I have been to Norway. A months rain in 24 hours! That’s typical climate change extreme weather.
This is happening GLOBALLY. Pay attention. Cut emissions or it gets WORSE.
Sweden, Norway issue red alerts as heavy rain derails train, floods roadshttps://t.co/HRxPEqc7Ka
— Michael Fjetland (F-Jet) (@MFjetland2) August 9, 2023
Power outages have further exacerbated the crisis. Thousands of households across the affected countries are without electricity, and essential services are strained. In Estonia alone, nearly 10,000 people woke up to a dark morning due to power failures. This has not only disrupted daily life but also hindered the response efforts of authorities.
Landslide in Bagn, Valdres. #hans #norway pic.twitter.com/yhRF5GQdeV
— Marius Svensson (@Mariu55vensson) August 8, 2023
Authorities and experts have pointed to the role of climate change in intensifying these extreme weather events. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre emphasised that such occurrences are likely to become more frequent due to climate change. The intensity of rainfall, the speed at which the storm developed, and the unprecedented flooding all align with the predicted consequences of a changing climate according to experts.
A powerful storm #Hans has brought destruction to #Norway
Heavy Rains, #landslides
Some photos@NRKno pic.twitter.com/U8H9EJ9W5R
— Maqsood Asi (@MaqsoodAsi) August 8, 2023
As the storm’s impact persists, authorities are taking measures to ensure public safety. Warnings to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and steep slopes, and prioritise safety have been issued. These precautionary measures aim to reduce casualties and limit further property damage. However, the sheer force of the storm highlights the challenges of preparing for such extreme events.
