City Of Valencia And Its Manises Airport Both Register Record Temperatures

RECORD temperatures were registered this Thursday, August 10, in both the city of Valencia and Manises Airport.

The heat prediction made a few days ago for the Valencian Community by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has certainly been correct.

Temperatures have risen above 40°C in many parts of the region. As reported by the experts, at 2:40 pm, the mercury hit 45.6ºC at Valencia Airport’s weather observatory.

46,8 ºC a l'Aeroport de València. Pulveritza l'anterior rècord de 43,4 ºC de l'any 1986 i queda a 0,2 ºC de la temperatura més alta registrada mai a la Comunitat Valenciana.@AEMET_CValencia https://t.co/P1akujWveH — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) August 10, 2023

That is a historical record since data began to be collected at this point in 1966 and smashes the previous high of 43.3°C recorded on July 6, 1986.

El aeropuerto de València tiene el sensor de temperatura climatológico, que es el oficial, y uno en cada cabecera. Los registros provisionales de hoy han sido:

Cabecera 12: 46.5

Cabecera 30: 46.9

Climatológico: 46.8

También tenemos termómetro en jardín que luego daremos el dato. pic.twitter.com/ciYsM9YmsX — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) August 10, 2023

This episode of extreme heat is said to be advancing westwards towards the coast. The city of Valencia reached 44.7°C at 4 pm this afternoon, again destroying the old previous high of 43.0ºC, according to AEMET.

Spain’s third heat wave of 2023 was expected to reach record highs today, but they are not only higher, they are a lot higher than previously.

Until 2 pm, maximums of 43ºC had been recorded in Llíria, Montserrat reached 42.9ºC, Xàtiva at 42.3ºC, Ontinyent reached 42.3ºC, Bétera at 41.8ºC, Alcoi hit 41.2ºC; in Chelva it was 41.1ºC, and in Turís, 40.8ºC.

🟥Temperatures actuals de la xarxa d'@avamet. Se superen els 43 i 44 ºC a moltes poblacions i continuaran pujant amb el ponent a les comarques centrals. + info: https://t.co/0ixSDaA763 pic.twitter.com/jfkgF0v7lG — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) August 10, 2023

However, Aemet pointed out that there is: ‘A big difference between nearby areas’, depending on whether the breeze is blowing from the west or not.

For example, at Manises airport, after 1:30 pm, the point closest to the sea registered 40.3ºC, while just 3 km inland, the value reached 43.1ºC.

Exceptional measures have been enforced in parts of the Community

The Valencian Community faces the extreme risk of fires in the mountains between today and next Tuesday 15, with exceptional measures being implemented.

Up to 17 natural parks have been closed to any recreational use by the Generalitat during the entire Constitution bridge. In Valencia, the City Council has vetoed the scheduled procession to Devesa de El Saler.

A total restriction of circulation through these places has been enforced, which extends to any type of vehicle, bicycle or even pedestrians, except when expressly authorised by the authorities.