Transfer News: TOP La Liga Coach REJECTS ‘Tempting’ Offer From Saudi Pro League

By Chris King • 10 August 2023 • 20:02

Image of the Saudi Pro League logo. Credit: Saudi Pro League/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

AN offer of managing a club in the Saudi Pro League was rejected by the current Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

The Argentine is believed to have been approached on more than one occasion and by different clubs, according to sources of ESPN.

Simeone allegedly turned the offers down as he prepares to face the challenge of a new La Liga campaign that kicks off this weekend in Spain.

According to the Marca news outlet, Al Alhi could have been the club attempting to entice the respected manager to switch to the Middle East. At least one other side from Saudia Arabia is thought to have contacted him as far back as the end of May insisted the sources of ESPN.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert also tweeted: ‘Diego Simeone: “Did the Saudi offer make me hesitate? No, the truth is that I’m very happy where I am. I’m very happy to be at Atlético”. #Atléti “I did not hesitate with the offer from Saudi Arabia, not even if they increase it. I’m happy at Atlético”, told Marca’.

El Cholo has a contract with Atleti until June 2024. Despite the difficulties he endured during the first half of last season, with the team playing well below par, Simeone ended up witnessing a spectacular performance by his players in the second half of La Liga.

Atleti have recruited three new defenders

As a result, Atletico Madrid qualified for the Champions League for the eleventh consecutive season. Simeone has reinforced his backline by bringing in three new defensive recruits during the summer transfer window.

César Azpilicueta, the 33-year-old former Chelsea captain, arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on a free transfer from the Blues last month. The Spanish international veteran full-back will bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

The 27-year-old Turkish international centre-back Çağlar Söyüncü has also been signed from Leicester City, along with Javi Galán, the former Celta left-back.

Another one to turn down the riches on offer in the Middle East was Álvaro Morata. The prolific Spanish international striker attracted the attention of the Saudi Pro League, as well as several top European clubs, but recently signed a new deal with Atleti that takes him through until 2026.