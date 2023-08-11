Top Ten Hottest Places in Spain 2023

By Catherine McGeer • 11 August 2023 • 18:15

Valencia has broken records for the highest temperatures in Spain 2023. Image: Shutterstock/Alexey Fedorenko

SUMMER 2023 is shattering temperature records across the globe with Spain battling yet another heatwave that is rewriting the history books. Meteorologists predict that this scorching heat wave will culminate in what could be one of the five hottest days the nation has experienced since 1950. Over the past 72 years, Spain has endured its share of heatwaves but this summer stands out affecting the Iberian Peninsula and its surrounding archipelagos with unrelenting intensity.

Unlike previous heatwaves that primarily target specific regions, this one blankets the entire peninsula leaving almost a hundred regions sweltering under the weight of temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius in some parts. This phenomenon is more than just a general temperature increase it is a seismic shift in weather patterns. As Spain struggles through this heatwave let’s have a look at the top ten hottest places in Spain.

La depresión del Guadalquivir in Andalucía

La depresión del Guadalquivir or bética is a geographical depression in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula, coinciding with the Guadalquivir river basin. It covers an area of approximately 35,000 km squared. It is bordered by the Sierra Morena mountain range and the Subbética mountain range. The area has an average altitude of 100 metres above sea level making it the lowest in the peninsula. At the mouth of the river are the Guadalquivir marshlands protected by the Doñana National Park

This region home to the city of Cordoba holds the record for Spain’s highest temperature ever recorded a blistering 47.3 degrees Celsius in Montoro. Guadalquivir is known for its scorching summers and while the Guadalquivir Valley heatwaves set records these heatwaves have shattered records, particularly in select mountainous areas.

Interior Valleys of Tajo, Guadiana, and Segura

Situated in the heart of the peninsula, these valleys experience sweltering summer temperatures. The intense heat in these areas can often push the mercury well above comfortable levels making them some of the hottest zones in Spain.

Running through this area is the River Tajo the longest river in the Iberian Peninsula, its waters have been diverted to the south of Spain to help with crops since the 1980s, however, due to repeated droughts and climate change the river is now at the heart of a water dispute. This year the situation is at its climax as Spain faced an unprecedented rainfall deficit. The level of the river is so low it is possible to walk through it in some areas.

Ebro Valley in Aragón

The Ebro Valley is a large geographical region in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula. It experiences a meteorological phenomenon known as the Foehn effect, which leads to a rise in temperature and dryness. The Foehn effect is a weather phenomenon where cool wet air on one side of a mountain range becomes warm dry air on the other side. This phenomenon contributes to making the Ebro Valley a hotspot for scorching summer temperatures.

Eastern Canary Islands

The eastern islands of the Canary Archipelago, including Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, are known for their hot climates. The combination of trade winds and Saharan dust contributes to elevated temperatures, making these islands some of the hottest in the Atlantic.

Andalusian Hinterland

Beyond the Guadalquivir Depression, the wider hinterland of Andalusia, including areas like Jaén and Granada, experiences searing summer heat. These regions often see temperatures climb into the high 30s and low 40s making them stand out in the country’s heat map.

Due to Granada’s Moorish influences, you can take a break from the heat by visiting some of the region’s most iconic sites like the Alhambra Palace or the Palacio de Dar al-Horra. These buildings really do offer a refuge from the stifling heat due to their clever design and the thick walls.

Central Plateau

The expansive central plateau, including provinces like Ciudad Real and Toledo, is infamous for its scorching summer temperatures. The flat terrain and lack of coastal influences contribute to the intense heat experienced in this region.

Madrid

The capital city and its surroundings are no strangers to heatwaves. With urban heat island effects amplifying the high temperatures, Madrid often swelters in summer. The ongoing 2023 heatwave has even pushed the city to potentially break its temperature records. This is why the ‘madrileños’ tend to have a second home on the Coast of Spain where they can retreat during the summer months to take advantage of the cooling sea breeze.

Murcia

Located in the southeast of Spain, Murcia is known for its arid climate and scorching summers. The region’s proximity to the Mediterranean Sea contributes to its high temperatures, often exceeding 40°C during the hottest months. This is why the residents of Murcia often have a summer home on the coast where they also try to escape the sweltering inland temperatures.

Although as the coast of Murcia is known as the Costa Cálida, the warm coast, due to its micro-climate there is not much respite to be had. This region experiences high levels of humidity which have caused real fee temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius at times during this hot summer. With rainfall averaging less than 34 cm annually scoring a semidesert and in southern areas even desert status according to the Koppen classification.

Valencia

This coastal region experiences a combination of intense summer heat and humidity. The combination of these factors can lead to stifling conditions, making Valencia a contender for some of Spain’s hottest locations. On August 10, during the most recent heatwave parts of Valencia saw some of the highest temperatures in Spain with the area near Valencia Airport recording 46.8 degrees Celsius.

DATO OFICIAL | 44.5 ºC es la temperatura registrada finalmente ayer en el termómetro de mercurio del observatorio de València. Será el dato que se anotará en la serie histórica.

44.7 ºC registrados en la estación automática ya anotado en la serie paralela. https://t.co/5yspEOuMg8 pic.twitter.com/rWTpwjV094 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) August 11, 2023

Extremadura

With its continental climate, Extremadura is known for its hot and dry summers. The region’s interior location means it’s not influenced by coastal breezes, contributing to its reputation as one of Spain’s hottest areas.

While the 2023 heatwave paints an extraordinary picture of extreme temperatures across Spain, these ten regions have long been known for their scorching climates. As the world faces the reality of changing climate patterns, these areas serve as reminders of the challenges posed by rising temperatures and the importance of preparing for the impact of a warming planet.

