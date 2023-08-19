Farmer Pleads With Visitors After His Sunflower Field Attracts Nude Photographers

By John Ensor • 19 August 2023 • 13:09
A Field Of Sunflowers.
Credit: gornjak/Shutterstock.com
Is the allure of sunflowers leading to a new trend in nude photography? A farm on Hayling Island is grappling with this unexpected issue.
Stoke Fruit Farm, situated on Hayling Island near Portsmouth, has experienced a surge in naked photography in its fields. The incidents began to escalate after the opening of the season on July 28 at Sam’s Sunflowers, a part of the farm in Northney Village, writes The Independent.
The farm took to social media to express its concern, stating on Facebook: ‘Reminder to all, we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!’ They further added, ‘We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please.’
In less than a month, four instances of nude photoshoots have been reported at the visitor attraction. While some visitors who witnessed the events shared their experiences on the farm’s Facebook page, most seemed to take it lightly.
One visitor commented, ‘Yes, we stumbled on a ‘session’ – I’m not a prude but I don’t expect to see almost naked bodies while searching for the best blooms.’ Another reported a woman wearing ‘just a thong,’ adding: ‘Our son got a right eyeful last night, should have seen his face!!’
The owner of the site, Sam Wilson, revealed that three of the four incidents occurred on the same day after the attraction’s seasonal opening. He expressed his views to the BBC, saying, ‘We have always had photo shoots here but they are always respectfully done and it’s always organised so other people are not affected.’
Wilson further clarified that these were ‘isolated” events, adding, ‘People are having fun and taking pictures for their Instagram but we just ask that they keep their clothes on.’
The ‘incidents’ have provoked a storm of conflicting comments, one man posted: ‘There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the naked body and taking pictures for a couple’s enjoyment
‘I bet these Snappers aren’t throwing it in people’s faces, probably quite discreet but somebody just has to be “offended2 by anything these days and have a moan, exaggerating in most cases and probably going out of their way to see something which is none of their business.
‘The complainers will be just prudes or busybodies thinking their personal views and comments somehow speak for and protect everyone.’
however, the farm’s plea to visitors is clear, enjoy the sunflowers, but please keep the photography respectful and appropriate for all ages.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.