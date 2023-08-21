Heatwave To Continue In Spain But Storms Forecast By The Weekend With Polar Jet Causing Possible DANA

By Chris King • 21 August 2023 • 21:33

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

WITH Spain currently experiencing its fourth heatwave of the summer, temperatures are predicted to climb even higher over the next few days.

According to the weather forecast this Monday, August 21, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, parts of Extremadura and Andalucia could hit highs of around 42°C this week.

For those who have suffered during these spells of excessive heat, the good news from the experts is that the heatwave which began yesterday, Sunday 20, is likely to be the last one this year. However, they also believe it will last longer than first expected.

In a special statement posted on social media today, the agency explained: ‘From this Sunday until at least Thursday, very high temperatures will be reached, especially in the northeast quadrant and basins of the large peninsular rivers’.

It continued by pointing out that: ‘In the coming days there will be a progressive rise in temperatures in a large part of the mainland and the Balearic Islands due to the strong insolation on a mass of warm and stable air’.

⚠️ Actualización: aviso especial por #OlaDeCalor.

🔴 Temperaturas muy altas, sobre todo en el nordeste y suroeste peninsular. Las máximas superarán los 40 °C y las mínimas no bajarán de 25 °C en algunas zonas.

🔴 La situación se prolongará, al menos, hasta el jueves. pic.twitter.com/yMrxwGywd1 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 21, 2023

Tuesday, August 22

Along with this Monday, Tuesday will be the peak days of this new episode of heat. ‘It is probable that 40°C will be reached in large areas of the southwestern and northeastern quadrants of the peninsula, and 36 -38°C in the interior of the peninsula’, AEMET warned.

Uncomfortable nights can also be experienced. ‘Tropical minima will be present in many parts of the territory, and will not drop below 25°C in southern and eastern areas’, Meteored indicated.

Wednesday, August 23

Some uncertainty surrounded the weather for Wednesday in the AEMET forecast. ‘It is likely that the atmosphere will stabilise and storms and showers will be generated in areas of the interior of the peninsula’, they suggested. As a result, it is likely that there will be a thermal drop during the coming weekend.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, Meteored emphasised: ‘Some scenarios show that there could be a significant thermal drop in the north on Friday, while others delay this situation until the weekend’.

Meteored models forecast: ‘significant ripples in the polar jet’, which could cause: ‘the detachment of a deep trough in the vicinity of the mainland, which could even break up, generating a DANA’.

A DANA is a phenomenon that usually attacks the Mediterranean side of the Iberian Peninsula. It is depression at high levels. The air undergoes a drastic change in the levels of atmospheric pressure and that normally produces torrential rains.

