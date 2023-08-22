Chaos On Ryanair Flight To Ibiza: Woman Ejected After Altercation

By John Ensor • 22 August 2023 • 15:50

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Rebius Shutterstock.com

Three individuals were removed from a Ryanair flight when a female passenger engaged in a physical altercation with others who accused her of being inebriated.

On Monday 21 August, police were summoned to a Ryanair flight preparing to depart from Manchester Airport to Ibiza. A video captured by 43-year-old passenger Lyndsay Cash revealed a woman in a pink shirt arguing and fighting with fellow passengers, according to Tyla.

Altercation On Ryanair Flight

The footage displayed the woman standing in the aisle, quarrelling with another passenger before being restrained in a headlock. Shouts of ‘I will find you’ were heard as individuals were pulled apart on the aircraft.

Other travellers were shoved and yelled at, while the sounds of children crying filled the background. Cash recounted that the allegedly intoxicated woman and three others were led off the plane by police, to the applause of the remaining passengers.

Police arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of being drunk. Additionally, one man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers. The flight’s departure was delayed by approximately 90 minutes.

Cash expressed dissatisfaction with Ryanair‘s staff for permitting a woman to board the plane, feeling that they should have handled the situation more adeptly. She described the incident, saying that the woman was pushing through people as soon as she entered the plane, clearly inebriated.

When someone mentioned her drunken state, the woman became angry and began to argue and fight with others in the aisle. The situation escalated into aggression, and the flight attendants seemed ineffective in managing it. Children were distressed, and Cash was displeased with how the situation was handled.

She further expressed her frustration, saying, ‘It annoyed me and everyone else on the plane. Everyone clapped as she got escorted off and she even fought with police. I don’t think she should have been let on the plane and I think the stewards should have been much quicker. It was left for the passengers to deal with. If you can’t handle it, don’t drink.’

Statements From Police And Ryanair

Greater Manchester Police released a statement: ‘Two men in their 30s and one woman, also in her 30s, have all been arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft. One of the men and the woman were further arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers. They all remain in custody for questioning.’

A spokesperson for Ryanair commented: ‘This flight from Manchester to Ibiza was delayed ahead of take-off when a small number of passengers became disruptive. These passengers were removed from the aircraft by local police and the flight continued safely to Ibiza following a short delay. This is now a matter for local police. We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of these passengers’ disruptive behaviour.’