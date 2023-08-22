Is This Irish Baker’s €25 ‘Miracle Loaf’ The Answer To Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

By John Ensor • 22 August 2023 • 14:29

Karen O' Donoghue : Founder of the happy tummy co. Credit: The Happy tummy Co.com

Could a unique loaf of bread be the solution to irritable bowel syndrome? Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has lauded a Mayo baker’s €25 ‘miracle loaf’ known as ‘magic poo bread’.

The €25 Happy Tummy Loaf, created by the Irish Happy Tummy Company in Westport, Co. Mayo, was praised by Gwyneth Paltrow‘s site on a date not specified. The loaf, also known as ‘2 Day Soaked Wholegrain Chia Teff Loaf’, is made from 15 ingredients including unconventional flours like buckwheat and teff, a grass seed, along with chia seeds, crushed linseed, nuts, eggs, lemon juice, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar, writes Extra.ie.

According to the company, the two-day baking process ensures the ingredients ‘enter your gut ready to digest and bring you maximum nourishment’. Each slice contains roughly 10g of fibre and 11g of protein.

Comparatively, a typical supermarket wholemeal loaf has about 3g of fibre and 4g of protein per slice. The Happy Tummy Co. was started in Hackney, East London, by Karen O’Donoghue, who expressed her need for ‘real, digestible bread’.

Karen, who is now also located in Teach Scoile, Westport, Co. Mayo, believes it’s the ‘place to engage with the science behind the food that we eat. And in so doing, Karen hopes to inspire prevention before cure.

‘The Happy Tummy Co. was born out of a need to feel wild and free. Growing up a constipated mess, with inflammation caused by IBS negatively infiltrating my mental and physical well-being, I gradually resolved that one day I would feel free of all strains on my body through a food-based solution. And once I’d discovered this solution, I couldn’t wait to get it out to everyone! What joy it was to discover happiness,’ she said.

The Happy Tummy Loaf, with its 15 ingredients, aims to counter the commoditisation of food that has ‘diminished the quality in our food system’.

On Goop‘s website, they stated she is ‘on a mission to cure IBS by way of her now legendary fermented chia teff loaf, which has become a go-to not just for those with a serious condition, but for anyone hoping to improve their digestion.’