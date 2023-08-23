Further Allegations Against Spanish Football Boss Rubiales

By John Ensor • 23 August 2023 • 22:42

Luis Rubiales. Credit: rfes.es

The recent furore surrounding Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales and his behaviour at the women’s World Cup final shows no sign of dying down.

Tamara Ramos, once an employee of Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE) during Luis Rubiales’ tenure, has made shocking revelations about his alleged misconduct, writes El Confidencial.

The Backstory

A decade ago, Ramos accused Rubiales of harassment and humiliation when he was in charge of AFE. The incident resurfaced in the public eye on ‘El Programa del Verano,’ where Ramos decided to speak out, especially after the recent incident with Jennifer Hermoso.

‘It doesn’t surprise me at all because I’ve known him for many years and I’ve suffered him. What has surprised me is that he has done it in public,’ Ramos commented. She held the position of marketing director at AFE during Rubiales’ leadership and is now the co-founder and manager of Futbolistas On, the players’ union. Notably, she was a signatory of the women’s football agreement.

Allegations in the Spotlight

Rubiales’ purported comments weren’t confined to private conversations. Ramos alleges that he made inappropriate remarks in the presence of others, including footballers Piqué and Casillas. ‘In front of everyone, with his mocking laughter, he told me to come closer, saying he had gone to put my knee pads on. These are words that no one deserves. I was a professional, simply doing my job,’ Ramos explained.

The alleged harassment was a daily ordeal, with questions that had no place in a professional setting. ‘He asked me about the colour of my underwear. Being one of the few women in football, confronting him was challenging due to the influence he had.’

Ramos’ decision to file a lawsuit came during a challenging period in her personal life. ‘When I took that step, I had two children; one was just three months old. It was incredibly tough for me. I requested to end my contract, but he refused. He warned that if I left, I wouldn’t even receive unemployment benefits, forcing me to take legal action. Now, after witnessing his behaviour, more people might believe me.’