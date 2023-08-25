Netflix Review And Trailer For New Thriller Series ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’

By Chris King • 25 August 2023 • 5:00

Image of Netflix and a remote control. Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com

THE latest offering from Netflix revolves around the life of a British woman who relocates to the city of Barcelona in Spain,

Titled ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’, this new thriller series stars the Kurdish-Swedish actress Evin Ahmad – nominated twice for the Guldbagge Award, Sweden’s equivalent to the Academy Awards – as Erin, a former school teacher with a murky past.

It appears that Erin Collantes left the UK with her husband Jordi and Harper, her 10-year-old daughter, in something of a hurry but the reasons for that are not known at the start.

Five years after arriving in the Barcelona town of Palomino and taking up the role of a substitute teacher in an exclusive Barcelona international school- where Harper is enrolled as a pupil – Erin is shopping in a local supermarket when it is held up by gunmen.

She suddenly takes it upon herself to deal with them and subsequently takes the gun-wielding robbers out in a very big way.

Of course, once the police arrive on the scene and witness what Erin has done to the gunmen, they question how a substitute teacher could have the skills to defuse such a dangerous situation as she plays down her actions.

Pretty quickly, Erin’s peaceful existence in the Spanish city spirals out of control. She left one of the criminals in critical condition but he remembered her face and pretty soon her mysterious – and often violent – past is gradually exposed.

As the story develops, more and more dangerous people come out of the woodwork, causing Erin to rely on her lethal defence skills that nobody close to her ever realised she possessed.

Sean Teale plays the part of Erin’s husband, Jordi Collantes, who works as an ER nurse in a local hospital, with Indica Watson – from Gold Digger – as Harper, Erin and Jordi’s daughter.

It is billed as a limited series, which there will be no waiting for a second season after a cliff-hanging ending as often happens on Netflix.

The crime thriller series was created by Jack Lothian and made by Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the popular Netflix period drama The Crown.

‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ arrived on the streaming platform this Thursday, August 24. The complete series of eight episodes will drop at 12 am PT/3 am ET on this date. If you’re in the Central time zone, you’re looking at a release at 2 am CT on August 24.