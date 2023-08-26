Transfer News: Brighton Reach Verbal Agreement With Moises Caicedo Replacement From Ligue 1

By Chris King • 26 August 2023 • 18:54

Image of Brighton's Amex Stadium. Credit: Twitter@OfficialBHAFC

BRIGHTON are reported to have reached a verbal agreement in their pursuit of Lille’s midfield star Carlos Baleba.

According to a tweet this Saturday, August 25, from the respected Italian football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, a deal is close to being completed for the 19-year-old Cameroon international.

Baleba is seen as a ready-made replacement for Moises Caicedo who recently left the Seagulls to sign for Chelsea in what was a £115m record-breaking British transfer.

Romano posted: ‘Carlos Baleba to Brighton, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Lille on €27m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons and sell-on clause included #BHAFC Personal terms agreed, medical booked. 2004 born midfielder will replace Caicedo. Exclusive from 2 weeks ago, confirmed’.

The teenager can operate as a centre-back if required but is predominantly a midfielder. After making his debut only last season, his performances in Ligue 1 brought Baleba to the attention of several top European clubs, including the Premier League trio of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

He turned out 21 times for Paulo Fonseca’s team, helping them to a fifth-place finish in the league and securing a place in the Europa Conference League qualifying stages.

Brighton have done some excellent business during this current transfer window, pulling in around £170m with the sale of three top players. Should the deal for Baleba – believed to be worth around €30m – go through as expected then they will still be more than £90m in profit.

Brighton sold three top players this summer

Caicedo’s move to the Blues was the biggest sale, along with those of Spanish international goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to Chelsea and Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool.

Roberto De Zerbi recently lost his Paraguayan international playmaker Julio Enciso for four months after he sustained a knee injury. The South American arrived at the Amex Stadium from Club Libertad in June 2022 and made an instant impact.

He bagged four goals and provided two assists last season and finished on a massive high after winning the Premier League Goal of the Season award. That came for his stunning 25-yard strike against Manchester City which sealed Europa League football for Brighton for the first time in their history.