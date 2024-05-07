By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 May 2024 • 14:54

Boosting efficiency: Orihuela's new National Police Immigration Office. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The National Police has bolstered the Orihuela Immigration Office.

Situated within the Security and Emergency Centre on the Orihuela coast the office has the goal of increasing the issuance of documents for foreign citizens.

This new office, operational since the beginning of May, aims to issue up to 10,000 documents annually.

Recognising the needs of the significant foreign population along the Orihuela coast and its economic impact on the Vega Baja region, the Orihuela Police Station has allocated additional resources to document issuance, catering to various groups.

Linked to the Immigration and Borders Brigade of the Orihuela Police Station, this office acts as a complementary unit to the main office on Calle Sol 34 in Orihuela, focusing on expediting document issuance for foreign citizens.

Mónica Pastor, the Councillor for Citizen Security, has emphasised the importance of this new point of service by the National Police.

“The office not only reduces the need for travel and long waiting times but also streamlines procedures, such as those related to property purchases,” the councillor confirmed.

“This initiative aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.”