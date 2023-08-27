Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Loan Agreement With Italian Giants To Offload Wantaway Striker

By Chris King • 27 August 2023 • 18:33

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

CHELSEA have reportedly reached an agreement with AS Roma on a loan deal that would see Romelu Lukaku heading back to Serie A.

According to Santi Aouna, the respected Foot Mercato football transfer expert, Jose Mourinho’s club is only waiting for the Blues to rubber-stamp the move.

He tweeted this Sunday, August 27: ‘Roma and Chelsea have an agreement on Romelu Lukaku loan deal ◉ Loan fee 4,8M€ net. 7M€ salary + bonuses ◉ Roma await Chelsea’s final green light (which should be OK in principle)’.

🚨🔴🟡🇧🇪 #SerieA | ◉ Roma and Chelsea have an agreement on Romelu Lukaku loan deal ✔️ ◉ Loan fee 4,8M€ net. 7M€ salary + bonuses 💰 ◉ Roma await Chelsea's final green light (which should be OK in principle) 🟢 pic.twitter.com/TmuIwqBSm2 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 27, 2023

The Belgian forward is believed to be one of several players that Mauricio Pochettino wants gone before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Despite Chelsea currently missing a striker due to a batch of injuries to members of his squad, the Argentine knows that 30-year-old Lukaku wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Lukaka spent last season on loan in Italy

He spent last season on loan with Inter Milan, who had hoped to take him back again this season. Lukaku however was reported to have approached Juventus about a move, which subsequently killed any return to the San Siro.

Juventus eventually pulled out of negotiations after Chelsea asked for Dusan Vlahovic to be included in a package. The Serbian forward was seen as an ideal frontman but when the Turin outfit reportedly demanded £40m for him, plus Lukaku, the Blues walked away.

Since his return to West London, the former Manchester United star has been training with Chelsea’s Blues’ U21s. He made it very clear that he had no intention of playing under Pochettino.

Lukaka could link up with Mourinho for the third time

According to The Sun, Lukakau told reporters in Belgium: ‘Tomorrow I will fly to Rome to sign’. Should the move be completed it will be the third time that he has played for the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho was in charge at Chelsea during the Belgian’s first spell in London. The Red Devils then paid Everton £75m for his signature when the Special One was managing the Old Trafford club.