Manchester United Signing Sidelined After Picking Up An Injury While Clubs Show Interest In Greenwood

By Chris King • 22 August 2023 • 21:34
A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.
Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com
MASON MOUNT will reportedly be out of action until at least after the upcoming international break after picking up an injury.
The former Chelsea midfielder will be unavailable to play against Nottingham Forest and probably Arsenal as well.
ℹ️ An update on the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of our #PL fixture v Nottingham Forest 👇#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2023
An official club statement published on manutd.com this Tuesday said: ‘Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month’
‘The England midfielder has started both of our Premier League games so far this season after making his competitive debut for the club in last week’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford’, it added.
United have until the end of the month to find a home for Mason Greenwood or they face having to pay him millions of pounds on his current contract.
The Old Trafford outfit announced yesterday, Monday 21, that they were parting ways with the 21-year-old who had been suspended since his arrest in January 2022.
According to talksport.com this Tuesday 22, a number of clubs are interested in signing the one-cap England player. Serie A giants Roma are said to be one of them.
They are currently managed by Jose Mourinho, who was previously in charge at Old Trafford but never offered the then-young Greenwood any playing time in the Premier League. His full debut in United’s first team came under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the dismissal of the Portuguese coach.
The Sun chipped in by suggesting that Greenwood was on the radar of Al Ettifaq from the Saudi Pro League. Former Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as the team’s head coach.
He quickly moved to bring in the former Anfield captain Jordan Henderson. The midfield general is reported to be picking up a staggering £700,000 per week in the Middle East.
Turkish giants Galatasaray are another option according to the news outlet, with The Times reporting that Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir had also contacted United about Greenwood.
Galatasaray have had an incredibly successful transfer window, landing Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea and signing Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha.
