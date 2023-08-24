Chelsea Injury Crisis With NINE Players OUT Ahead Of Luton Town Match

By Chris King • 24 August 2023 • 17:16

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

WITH a match coming up this Friday, August 25, Chelsea have a major injury crisis on their hands.

Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest casualty added to the growing list of players requiring treatment ahead of the clash with Premier League new-boys, Luton Town.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian international winger reportedly suffered a knock on the training ground. He has failed to make a serious impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival.

Mauricio Pochettino brought him on as a substitute last Sunday in an eventual 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham. It is not known how long Mudryk will be sidelined but according to an official report from the club this Thursday, 24, he was: ‘Starting rehabilitation having undergone assessments on an injury sustained in training this week’.

Nine players on the treatment table

Chelsea’s treatment room is dealing with a host of top stars who are in various stages of recovery from injury. The Argentine coach’s new captain Reece James recently became another to join the list of players facing time out.

The England man endured a terrible campaign dogged by injury last season and had only just got back into the team when he picked up a hamstring injury. James is: ‘Continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme’, said today’s report from the Blues.

Christopher Nkunku is: ‘Continuing with the early stages of his rehabilitation programme’, after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury to his knee that he picked up in a pre-season friendly with Borussia Dortmund. The French striker could be out for a significant period of time as a result.

19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka scored the only goal for the Blues against the Hammers before leaving the pitch. He subsequently underwent a knee operation and could be for as long as six weeks. The report said he was: ‘Recovering well post-surgery and starting rehabilitation’.

Wesley Fofana looks like a long-term casualty

Following ACL surgery, Wesley Fofana is expected to miss the majority of this season with the 22-year-old French centre-back said to be: ‘Continuing with the early stages of his rehabilitation programme’.

Benoit Badiashile is: ‘At the end stages of his rehabilitation programme’, and the 22-year-old French defender is believed to be not far from a return to action. Pochettino also has the 21-year-old Albanian international forward Armando Broja: ‘At the end stages of his rehabilitation programme’.

The report said that each of Marcus Bettinelli and Trevoh Chalobah is: ‘Continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme’.