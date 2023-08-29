Manchester United Suffer ANOTHER Huge Injury Blow With Star Sidelined For At Least Six Weeks

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 18:53
A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.
Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com
AS if Erik ten Hag didn’t have enough injury worries already, the Dutch coach has suffered another blow with the news that Raphael Varane could be out for at least six weeks.
Speaking on Sky Sports this Tuesday, August 29, the respected sports expert Kaveh Solhekol said he was not 100 per cent sure but he believed that Manchester United’s French defender could be out of action for as long as six weeks.
🚨| Raphaël Varane could potentially be out for up to SIX weeks due to suffering an injury against Nottingham Forest. 🤕
Harry Maguire’s future could remain at Old Trafford due to the situation. 🔐
[via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/6j9MthkzPI
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 29, 2023
Varane never appeared for the second half of United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, which only adds to the possibility that he could be out for longer than the manager first expected.
Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said that his 30-year-old defender had some ‘complaints’ at half time which forced him to send Victor Lindelof into action as a replacement.
United have a huge game coming up this Sunday, September 3, away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. With reports circulating online that West Ham have pulled out of the chase for Harry Maguire, this could be an opportunity for the England star to maybe put himself back in the frame at the heart of United’s defence.
Maguire has not played in the Premier League yet this season but made it onto the bench for the fixtures with Wolves and Forest. Ten Hag’s other option at centre-back could be Jonny Evans although there appears to be uncertainly surrounding his current position after he recently signed a short-term contract.
The Red Devils are already without Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, both of whom have been sidelined for a significant period of time.
Another problem looming on the horizon, although not an immediate one, could see the coach losing his No. 1 keeper Andre Onana for at least four matches. The Cameroon international recently agreed to come out of retirement after originally falling out with the national team manager Rigobert Song during the Qatar World Cup.
Should his country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations which is being held in the Ivory Coast next January then Onana would be away for however long Cameroon stayed in the tournament.
