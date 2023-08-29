National Police Bolster ‘La Vuelta’ Security

By John Ensor • 29 August 2023 • 22:34

Credit: PoliciaNacional/Twitter.com

How is the security handled in one of the world’s most-watched cycling events? The National Police take no chances, deploying over 70 officers to ensure the safety of ‘La Vuelta.’

The city of Castellon de la Plana was the backdrop for today’s unveiling of the National Police’s security measures for the 78th edition of ‘La Vuelta.’ The security team will consist of more than 70 agents responsible for various aspects such as signature control, accreditation delivery, team parking, podium, and doping control, according to an article published by Policia Nacional on Tuesday, August 29.

A Brief History of ‘La Vuelta’

‘La Vuelta‘ is one of the oldest professional cycling races, inaugurated in 1935. Interestingly, the race was initially conceived as a means to promote newspaper sales for the now-defunct ‘Informaciones.’ Over the years, it has evolved into a globally recognised event, featuring gruelling mountain stages that are a true test of endurance.

A Multi-Faceted Security Approach

At the finish line of each stage, visitors can explore the National Police stand in the ‘Parque Vuelta.’ Here, agents from diverse units will showcase their daily operations.

The UIP (Police Intervention Unit) will establish a security setup at the start and finish line of each stage. Over 70 officers will oversee the protection of all facilities set up by the organisation, including signature control, accreditation delivery, and team parking.

Reinforcements in Key Cities

In cities that host the start or finish of a stage and fall under the jurisdiction of the National Police, the security measures will be further strengthened. Additional units focusing on citizen security, canine guides, and aerial services will be deployed.

A security perimeter will also be set up in the first hundred metres of the race and the final kilometre before the finish line. Agents from units such as Public Safety, Scientific Police, or TEDAX-NRBQ will be present to engage with the public and demonstrate part of their daily work.

The security team will also include agents from the Police Intervention Units and the Police Aerial Unit, equipped with drone and anti-drone capabilities. This robust security arrangement ensures that ‘La Vuelta’ runs smoothly, safeguarding both participants and spectators.