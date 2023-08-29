Transfer News: England Star Could Be On Verge Of Shock Move To Bayern Munich

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 20:56

Picture of a corner flag with Tottenham Hotspur's badge. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

TOTTENHAM and England defender Eric Dier is believed to be on the verge of moving to Germany with Bayern Munich.

Spurs have a Carabao Cup tie this evening, Tuesday, August 29, against their London neighbours, Fulham, but Dier has not travelled to Craven Cottage with the squad according to an exclusive report from Sami Mokbel at Mail Sport.

Since Ange Postecoglou arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Glasgow Celtic, Dier has appeared to be surplus to his manager’s requirements despite having made 361 appearances in his nine years with the club.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their first three matches

With the Londoners starting the Premier League season unbeaten in three matches, the 29-year-old has not played any part in the coach’s plans and has once again been overlooked for tonight’s game. Whether this is an indication of an impending departure remains to be seen.

Mokbel noted that there had been ‘tentative interest’ from the Bundesliga giants, but with the transfer window due to slam shut on Friday, time is of the essence should the Germans intend to make a move.

According to the report, Dier is not the only player that Postecoglu would allow to leave. Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez, and Sergio Reguilon are also likely candidates for an exit it suggested.

Florian Plettenberg tweeted that Dier had been offered to Bayern

In a tweet today from Florian Plettenberg, the respected Sky Sports Germany reporter said that he believed Dier was a possible transfer target of Bayern’s.

He wrote: ‘Excl. News Eric #Dier: Understand that he was offered to #FCBayern again and again in the last days! A transfer possibility of the 29 y/o was discussed internally as he can play as a centre-back and in defensive midfield. The topic is STILL in the transfer board of FC Bayern. #COYS’.

Should a switch to Bayern materialise then Dier would link up again with his former Spurs and England teammate Harry Kane who recently signed for them. He has already made an impressive start in Germany, bagging two goals in a win over Augsburg last weekend.