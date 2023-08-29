Transfer News: Everton Complete Signing Of New Striker From Serie A Outfit Udinese

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 16:57

Image of Everton's Goodison Park Stadium. Credit: Graeme Lamb/Shutterstock.com

EVERTON have completed a deal that will see Unidese striker Beto playing at Goodison Park this season.

In an official statement published on evertonfc.com, Kevin Thelwell, Everton’s Director of Football said: ‘We are delighted to complete the signing of Beto, another one of our long-term targets, who we believe provides the attributes we have been eager to strengthen our squad with’.

‘Signing a striker with his experience and record has been a priority for us during this window while working within the parameters required and ensuring the best deal possible for Everton. We are looking forward to Beto beginning his journey with Everton and becoming an important part of Sean’s squad’, he added.

Beto spoke of his delight at joining Everton

In an interview with Evertontv, Beto revealed: ‘It feels good to join Everton. I have always appreciated them as a club. Everton is a big, big club in the Premier League, well respected and has big history. It was easy to make this move’.

‘When a club like Everton tries to buy you in January and then comes again in the summer, you feel like, ‘Okay, they want me for real’, so that made the decision easy for me as well. My idol, Samuel Eto’o, played here, too, which makes it even more special’, he explained.

‘I can bring courage, I can bring confidence and I think my biggest thing is effort. I will always bring enthusiasm to the team and to our games. I feel like my style is a really good fit with Everton’, Beto continued.

‘I am looking forward to getting started – today, right now. I know the team needs to score more goals and I will try to help with this. I love to score goals. I know we need this and I am here to help. I will always give my best to score goals. It feels really good to be here and I want to make my mark. Let’s do it’, the new arrival concluded.

In signing the 25-year-old forward, the Everton manager Sean Dyche will be hoping that he can solve the goal drought that his side is currently suffering. Beto notched a total of 10 goals for Udinese last season.

After their first three Premier League matches, the Toffees find themselves propping up the table without a win or a single goal to their name so far this season.

Beto joins four other new Everton arrivals

Beto joins four other new Goodison Park arrivals this summer, including fellow Portuguese forward, the 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti, who signed from Sporting CP.

Dyche and his team also brought the 38-year-old England veteran full-back Ashley Young in from Aston Villa, a player whose vast experience can only benefit Everton at the back.

Jack Harrison, the 26-year-old English winger arrived on loan from Championship side Leeds United, as did the 26-year-old Dutch striker Arnaut Danjuma, from La Liga club Villarreal.