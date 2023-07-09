Chelsea Unveil Latest New Signing As Everton Star Moves To Stamford Bridge

By Chris King • 09 July 2023 • 15:41

A gated entrance before entering Chelsea's stadium Stamford Bridge. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Shutterstock.com

Everton defender Ishe Samuels-Smith has been unveiled as Chelsea’s latest new signing.

The 17-year-old made the switch from Goodison Park to Stamford Bridge this Saturday, July 8, for a fee believed to have been in the region of £4m.

An official club statement read: ‘Samuels-Smith, who represented England at the European Under-17 Championship this summer, established himself as a regular for Everton Under-21s last season, featuring at both centre-back and left-back’.

‘The 17-year-old also trained with the first-team squad and was among the substitutes for Everton’s EFL Cup clash against Bournemouth last August. He later made the bench in the Premier League when Fulham visited Goodison Park’, it continued.

‘It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I’m really glad to be here. It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels’, commented the young player.

Chelsea have acquired a string of talented young players during this summer transfer window and the club really looks to be building for the future.

The capture of Diego Moreira was announced last weekend. The talented 18-year-old Portuguese striker made the move from Benfica. He has already represented his country at under-21 level. His father Almami was a Guinea-Bissau international.

Many of Chelsea’s top players have left the club this summer

Since Mauricio Pochettino took over the reins from Frank Lampard, the Argentine has overseen the thinning out of the bloated squad that he inherited.

Selling some of the English Premier League club’s top names has freed up adequate resources to allow him to move into the transfer market for suitable, and younger, replacements.

A host of stars have passed through the exit doors in the last few weeks, including Joao Felix, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, César Azpilicueta, and Edouard Mendy.

The 25-year-old French international striker Christopher Nkunku has arrived from RB Leipzig. Nicolas Jackson also completed a move from La Liga side Villarreal.

Kendry Paez, the 16-year-old prodigy from Ecuador has also joined the ranks of new players. He will complete his move from Independiente del Valle in 2025 once he reaches the age of 18.