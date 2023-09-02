Van Driver Arrested In Marbella After Head-On Collision Leaves Motorcyclist Dead

By Chris King • 02 September 2023 • 0:16

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A motorist perished this Friday, September 1, in the Malaga city of Marbella after colliding head-on with a vehicle.

The driver of a van, who was said to have been driving parallel to the deceased at the time of the accident, was arrested, according to malagahoy.es.

This tragic incident occurred at around 2:40 pm on the A-357 where the Carretera de Ronda passes through the Marbella municipality of San Pedro de Alcántara on the Costa del Sol.

Sources confirmed to the aforementioned news outlet that a motorbike rider, thought to have been in his 70s, had crossed into the opposite lane. This subsequently led to a frontal collision with another vehicle and the man’s death almost instantly.

Consequently, the driver of a van that was driving parallel to the deceased motorist has been arrested by the Local Police of Marbella.

The motorcycle crossed into the opposite lane

One of the hypotheses that the police are considering – as a result of a witness statement – is that the detainee man had a discussion with the motorist as they were both travelling along the road, which prompted the motorcycle to hit the van.

This would explain why the motorcyclist then suddenly crossed into the opposite lane which resulted in the subsequent fatal collision, explained sources close to the case.

The investigation however is still at a very early stage, so the classification of the crime for which the arrested person is being investigated has yet to be determined. These same sources highlighted that for the moment, no assumption has been ruled out by the police.

Summer 2023 in Malaga has been the worst for traffic fatalities in 10 years

According to official data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), the roads of Malaga this year have recorded the highest number of deaths during the summer season that in the last decade.

There was a fatal accident in July in which two people lost their lives. In August, there were another six accidents which resulted in the deaths of ten drivers and passengers.

This total of 12 deaths on Malaga’s roads during the summer season is the highest recorded in the last decade they pointed out.

On Friday, July 14, at Km 191 of the AP-7, where the road passes through Marbella, a lorry crashed into two cars that were parked on the hard shoulder and then fell down an embankment. Two people were killed and four others were injured – three of them seriously.

Last weekend the worst data of this summer was recorded. Just one hour apart, there were two accidents in two parts of the province of Malaga that ended the lives of four people. Today’s fatal accident adds to the list of deaths on the roads of Malaga in less than a month and a half.