Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Breaks F1 Record For Most Consecutive Wins With Victory In Italian GP

By Chris King • 03 September 2023 • 17:36

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

RED BULL driver Max Verstappen proved once again in Monza this Sunday, September 3, that it doesn’t really matter which position he starts a race from.

The Dutchman stormed to his 10th consecutive chequered flag of the season by winning today’s Italian Grand Prix. In the process, he broke the record he had shared temporarily with the former Red Bull world champion Sebastian Vettel.

As a result of today’s historical win, there is now a massive gap of 145 points between Verstappen and Perez in the driver’s table as he closes in on a third world crown.

‘I never would have believed 10 wins in a row was possible, but we had to work for it today and that was definitely a lot more fun. We had good pace, we were good on the tyres, but Ferrari had a lot of top speed’, the winner told formula1.com.

He explained: ‘It was so hard to get close and make the move into Turn 1. I had to force Sainz into a mistake and luckily it came at some point where he locked up, and I had better traction out of Turn 2, which was good, so we could do my own race’.

The Ferraris were on home soil but Verstappen did not care

Verstappen simply did not care that he was on Italian soil, the home of the red Ferraris. Spain’s Carlos Sainz started from pole position but that lasted all of 14 laps.

An error by the Spaniard allowed the reigning world champion to pass him as the two cars entered the second chicane with Sainz locking his brakes.

Sainz soon had the other Red Bull in his mirrors as Sergio Perz pushed for second position on the track. The Spaniard managed to hold him off until nine laps from the end when he conceded his place to the Mexican. Charles LeClerc subsequently attempted to pass his teammate, with the two Ferraris battling for the final spot on the podium. The driver for Madrid clung on to cross the line in third, with the Frenchman just 0.1secs behind him. Mercedes had a sixth and seventh-placed finish Mercedes took fifth and sixth with George Russell once again putting in an excellent performance to lead the miultiple world champion Lewis Hamilton across the finishing line. The latter was hit with a five-second penalty after a collision at the second chicane with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri. Fortunately for the Brit, he was far enough ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams to keep his place. Lando Norris brought the second McLaren home in eighth, followed by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin and Valtteri Bottas rounding out the Top 10 for Alfa Romeo.