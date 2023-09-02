Spain’s Carlos Sainz Clinches Dramatic Pole Position For Ferrari In Italian Grand Prix

By Chris King • 02 September 2023 • 20:31

Image of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at Monza 2023. Credit: carlossainz.com

SPAIN’S Carlos Sainz put in a stunning last lap during the final qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix to steal pole position from Max Verstappen.

The Ferrari driver clinched his first pole of the season by just 0.013 seconds from the flying Dutchman to send the sea of fans into a frenzy on the red car’s home territory.

Three drivers were in contention as the clock ticked down in the dying seconds of Q3 with only 0.067 seconds separating them at the end.

Charles LeClerc found himself with the fastest time after completing the first few laps of the legendary 3.6-mile Monza circuit after pipping his teammate’s time.

He was subsequently replaced by Verstappen in the Red Bull. Sainz then pulled an almighty lap out of the bag to stun the reigning double world champion and relegate him to second place on the starting grid. LeClerc took third, with the Frenchman only 0.054secs adrift of Verstappen.

Sainz tweeted: ‘Pole at Monza! Very special to achieve it against the Tifosi. When I heard them yell at the finish line, I knew we had it! Now to stay focused as we run tomorrow. We are going to give absolutely everything to fight for victory!’.

🇮🇹Pole en Monza! Muy especial lograrla ante los Tifosi. Cuando los he oído gritar al pasar meta, sabía que la teníamos! Ahora a seguir centrados que corremos mañana. Vamos a darlo absolutamente todo para pelear por la victoria! 👉https://t.co/vqDWWiaiIS –#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/YDTIt7y2Nc — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 2, 2023

He wrote on carlossainz.es: ‘What a Saturday! It is very special to get Pole Position here, in front of all the tifosi. I have felt very good with the car since Friday and today we confirmed that we had a good pace’.

‘Q3 has always been on the limit and we have all taken great risks to fight for this Pole. When I crossed the finish line and heard the Tifosi screaming like crazy and jumping in the stands, I knew we had it!’, he continued.

Sainz added: ‘The weekend is not over yet, we want more and for that we have to remain focused and prepare well for tomorrow. It will be a difficult race, but we will give everything to fight for victory and give tifosi around the world reasons to continue celebrating!’.

George Russell led the rest home in fourth position

George Russell produced another fine drive to finish the qualifying session in fourth for Mercedes. Sergio Perez will start from fifth on the grid this Sunday, September 4 in the other Red Bull.

One of the Williams cars will occupy sixth thanks to another impressive effort from the 27-year-old Thai-British driver Alex Albon.

The two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris placed seventh and ninth on the grid respectively. Lewis Hamilton – who signed a new contract with the team this week – had to settle for eighth in the other Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso was off the pace today, and as a result, the Spaniard finds himself occupying the final spot in the Top 10 for Aston Martin tomorrow.

Of course, it remains to be seen what happens in Sunday’s race but with the incredible form that Max Verstappen has displayed so far this season not many would bet against him winning a record-breaking 10th race of the season.