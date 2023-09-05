Saudi Club Tempts Liverpool With Stunning Offer For Mo Salah Believed To Be Around £215m

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 2:02

Image of Liverpool's Mo Salah. Credit: Mehdi Bolourian/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

IT has been reported that Liverpool received an improved offer that could be worth an incredible £215m from Al-Ittihad for the signature of Mo Salah.

According to an exclusive by Steve Brenner at SunSport, a delegation from the Saudi club arrived in London on Sunday, September 3, with a view to signing the Egyptian star once and for all.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window is still open until this Thursday so time is running out if the Al-Ittihad chiefs want to entice the star away from Anfield.

The Reds rejected a bid of around £170m last week

A massive offer of £170m was rejected by the Reds last week but this latest mouth-watering amount is clearly designed to test Liverpool’s resolve. With add-ons, it is believed that the final deal could reach as much as £215m.

Along with extra incentives, the prolific striker has been offered a mammoth £2.45m a week to make the switch to the Middle East according to SunSport.

Another £18m is said to be on the table should Salah agree to a move. At least three Saudi companies are apparently prepared to offer him up to £6m each for the duration of his contract should he accept an ambassadorial role with them.

There could also be win bonuses of around £55,000 on offer said the news outlet, along with a very lucrative cut of all Mo Salah shirt sales.

With such an enormous amount of money allegedly being tabled it will be very interesting to see how this latest offer is treated by those in power at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp insists Salah is not for sale

Jurgen Klopp has made it very clear that his 31-year-old star player is definitely not for sale, however, it is thought that members of Salah’s ‘team’ have been willing to talk with the Saudis.

Salah is under contract to Liverpool until 2025 and has made 309 appearances for the Reds in all competitions arriving at Anfield in 2107 from Serie A giants AS Roma.

He has started all of their matches so far in the new Premier League season. A 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday saw Salah bag his second goal of the campaign and also had a hand in the other two goals.

Hungarian midfield international Dominik Szoboszlai notched his first goal for the club after arriving from RB Leipzig in the transfer window.

Sunday’s result left Liverpool in third spot in the table with 10 points from a possible 12 as they head into the international break.