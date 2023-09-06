Transfer News: Tottenham Star Completes His Move To Turkey’s Süper Lig

By Chris King • 06 September 2023 • 0:06

Picture of a corner flag with Tottenham Hotspur's badge. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

TURKISH giants Galatasaray unveiled their latest signing this Tuesday, September 5, as Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele completed the switch to Istanbul.

The French midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under Ange Postecoglu. He will now join the growing ranks of former Premier League stars now plying their trade in Turkey, where he will wear the No. 91 jersey for his new club.

He could be joined soon by his former Spurs teammate Davinson Sanchez who is said to also be in negotiations with the club over a move.

In a tweet on Monday 4, Galatasaray wrote: ‘Official negotiations have started with the football player and his club Tottenham Hotspur Football & Athletic Company Limited regarding the transfer of professional football player Davinson Sanchez Mina’.

Profesyonel futbolcu Davinson Sanchez Mina'nın transferi konusunda futbolcu ve kulübü Tottenham Hotspur Football & Athletic Company Limited ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/rEXqJoGb8e — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 4, 2023

Ndombele signed for Tottenham from Ligue 1 giants Lyon on July 2, 2019, in a club-record deal worth €62 million (£55.45 million) plus up to €10 million (£8.97 million) in add-ons. He replaced Davinson Sánchez as the club’s record buy at the time.

By joining Galatasaray, Ndombele will get his wish of playing in the Champions League. The Turks were drawn in a tough group where they will face the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and FC Copenhagen.

Tottenham meanwhile are busy trying to keep one player they do not want to depart. Both Fulham and Atletico Madrid are thought to have made last-minute attempts to sign the 28-year-old Danish international midfielder before the Premier League transfer window closed.

The Turkish transfer window closes this Thursday

However, the Turkish window doesn’t shut until Thursday 7 and Galatasaray is rumoured to have him on their radar. There has also been talk of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Postecoglu’s side has made a brilliant start to the season, despite losing his talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. They demolished Burney 5.2 at Turf Moor last Sunday 3 with new captain Son Heung-Min bagging a hat trick in the process.

Cristian Romero and the new Spurs signing from Leicester City, James Maddison, were the other scorers for a team that was simply oozing confidence. Although it is still early doors, Tottenham appear to be a real force to be reckoned with this season.