England Star Reportedly Contemplating Switching International Allegiance To Play Football For Scotland

By Chris King • 10 September 2023 • 19:18

NEWCASTLE winger Harvey Barnes is said to be contemplating switching his international allegiance from England to play for Scotland.

The 25-year-old has only represented the Three Lions on one occasion when he picked up a solitary cap in a friendly with Wales back in 2020.

Although he played one time for England, because his grandparents are Scottish, that makes him eligible to play for Steve Clarke’s national side.

Scotland are on the cusp of Euro 2024 qualification

With the Scots currently on the verge of qualification for Euro 2024, Barnes could well be tempted to make the move and represent them, according to The Sun, citing a report in The Times this Sunday, September 10.

Scotland reportedly approached him on numerous occasions in the past but the Magpies star apparently turned them down. It is believed that Clarke is a big fan of Harvey Barnes.

Barnes was not been included in the recent England squad announced by head coach Gareth Southgate. He missed out on any chance of being included in the Euro 2020 squad after sustaining an injury. The exact same problem saw him omitted from Southgate’s provisional 55-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.

Barnes joined Newcastle this summer

A reported £38m move this summer from Leicester City to Newcastle has given the winger an opportunity to excel and impress once again in the Premier League, with Eddie Howe’s side also playing in the Champions League.

The Scots are really flying in Group A and look certain to qualify for Germany next year. A 3-0 away win over Cyprus last Friday night in Larnaca saw Steve Clarke’s men inch ever nearer to a second successive appearance in the Euro finals.

They secured a fifth win from five matches so far in the group and their 11th consecutive group win. All three goals came in the first half, with Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn on target for Scotland.

As a result, Scotland need just two points from their remaining three qualifiers. They face trips to Spain and Georgia, followed by a home game against Norway.

However, should Norway and Georgia draw in Oslo next Tuesday 12 then Scotland’s qualification will be prematurely secured. While that match is taking place, the Scots will be playing a friendly against England at Hampden.