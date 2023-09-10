Luis Rubiales Sensationally RESIGNS As President Of Spanish Football Federation

By Chris King • 10 September 2023 • 22:14
Image of Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.
Credit: RFEF
THE Spanish women’s national football coach Luis Rubiales has sensationally announced that he is resigning as President of the RFEF.
He made the confession during a world-exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on his ‘Uncensored’ show on TalkTV. The decision was reached after talking the situation through with his father and daughters he revealed, who had told him it was pointless continuing in the job.
When asked by the host whether he intended to quit, 46-year-old Rubiales responded: ‘I am going to – of course, I cannot continue my work. They know it’s not a question about me. They said to me, Luis, you have to focus on your dignity’.
BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for @PiersUncensored pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023
Rubiales had been under increased pressure to quit following the scandal surrounding his kissing 33-year-old Jenni Hermoso on the lips as they celebrated Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.
Hermoso eventually lodged a formal complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office over the incident, claiming it was sexual assault and that the kiss was non-consensual.
It is thought that the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid could be asked by the prosecutors to launch an official investigation this week, according to The Sun this Sunday, September 10.
At one point, Rubiales’ mother locked herself inside a church in the Granada town of Motril and threatened to go on a hunger strike over the treatment that her son was receiving.
She was subsequently admitted to a hospital a few days later, after suffering what was thought to have been a possible anxiety attack.
Rubiales had faced calls to resign from all quarters in Spain, including the government. Numerous members of the women’s coaching team subsequently resigned after the players released a signed letter that they refused to play for the country while Rubiales was in power.
The team coach Jorge Vilda eventually sacked by the RFEF and was replaced by his former assistant, Montse Tomé
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
