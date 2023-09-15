Novak Djokovic Stuns Press Conference With Spanish Skills

By John Ensor • 15 September 2023 • 9:05

Stock image of Novak Djokovic . Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/shutterstock.com

WORLD number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic surprised everyone yesterday with his command of the Spanish language.

On Thursday, September 14, in Valencia, during the Davis Cup finals qualifiers, Djokovic took the spotlight not just for his tennis skills but for his attempt to converse in Spanish. The Serbian tennis star, known for his love of languages, confidently responded to the press in Spanish. He even paused the press conference to jot down a Spanish phrase, drawing laughter from the audience, according to 20 Minutos.

A New Phrase For Djokovic

‘What word is used to say I miss in Spanish?’ Djokovic inquired of the journalists. After they promptly clarified this for him he continued: ‘Echar de menos, ok, one second,’ Djokovic remarked, taking a moment to save the phrase on his mobile. He amusingly labelled the expression as ‘very difficult’, eliciting laughter from those in attendance.

Djokovic Defends Alcaraz

But Djokovic’s Spanish lesson didn’t end there. He showcased his impressive linguistic skills further by addressing the criticism directed at his formidable opponent, Carlos Alcaraz. The young player faced backlash for announcing his absence from the tournament due to exhaustion from recent matches.

‘I always protect the players in situations like Alcaraz. Perhaps you’re upset he’s not here, given he’s 20 and I’m 36. How can he be more tired? He already played last year, after winning the US Open. That shows passion for his country.

‘I know he loves representing Spain and I’m sure he’s going to win the Davis Cup with his national team. Don’t be angry with him. I myself have not played this tournament for many years, and the reaction in my country has been bad,’ Djokovic said sportingly.

Djokovic Gives Message Of Hope For Spain

‘It’s difficult to always be perfect, to always be available. It’s an individual sport, and you represent yourself, but also your country. Just because I’m 20 doesn’t mean I’m a superman. It’s better for us that he’s not here (laughs), but he’ll be back and he’ll give Spain a lot of joy,’ he concluded.