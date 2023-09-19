By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 13:00

Image of Spain's Women's team winning the World Cup 2023. Credit: Twitter@FIFAWWC

Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, has not been called up to the latest Spanish national team squad as they ‘look to protect her’ something she rebutes and has slammed the FA for calling up players who said they were refusing to do so until change happened.

Hermoso has been at the centre of a huge storm over in Spain and indeed, across the whole footballing world, as she was sexually assaulted when Luis Rubiales kissed her on the lips just minutes after she had won the World Cup with her country and she did not give consent for this to happen.

The former Real Madrid sensation called out Rubiales almost immediately in the days that proceeded to this unfortunate and sickening event, claiming that change needed to happen immediately at the Spanish FA, with her teammates following suit by claiming they would not accept call-ups until they had seen significant change from the bottom upwards.

While many may have believed that the sacking and removal of both Jorge Vilda and Rubiales was the change needed to get players back on side and the Spanish FA back on their feet, it certainly wasn’t, because Vilda’s right-hand person, Montserrat Tome, taking over and she looks to have the same lack of care and morals towards players as her predecessor.

Jenni Hermoso Questiosn Who She Needs Protecting From?

This is because Tome has now called up many players who previously said they were unavailable for selection and she did so, without informing anyone of this decision, so when the team news was released it created shockwaves throughout Spain and Women’s football.

Hermoso was not one of the players to be called up as Tome wished to protect her, which seems like just another way of saying she and the Spanish FA don’t wish to have Hermoso representing their country after how critical she has been in the past weeks and months and the attacker has snapped back with a powerful statement.

Comunicado en relación a los últimos acontecimientos del día de hoy // Official Statement regarding today's latest events #SeAcabó pic.twitter.com/OXMmfyPGz5 — Jenn1 Hermos0 (@Jennihermoso) September 18, 2023

She said: “The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussion and economic sanctions.

“It is yet more irrefutable proof that shows that even today, nothing has changed.”

Hermoso also went on to speak further about this decision and snapped back at Tome for claiming she needs protecting at this moment in her life and career.

Spanish FA Proves They Have Not Changed At The Core

“A claim was made today stating that the environment within the federation would be safe for my colleagues to rejoin, yet at the press conference it was announced that they were not calling me as a means to protect me,” she said. “Protect me from what? And from whom?”

If there has been so much change and removal of toxic masculinity and people in the Spanish FA, it’s a great point from Hermoso, who does she need protecting from now?

Despite the most iconic moment in Hermoso and her teammates’ careers, they haven’t been able to truly celebrate and revel in the success and instead have had to fight against the Spanish FA for a better future in women’s football, something that sums up how much change is still needed to even get equality in Women’s sport.