German Men’s National Football Team Reach a Deal ‘In Principle’ With A New Manager

By Chris King • 21 September 2023 • 21:26

Image of the German men's national football team September 2023. Credit: Twitter@DFB_Team

IT has been reported that Germany have reached a deal ‘in principle’ for Julian Nagelsmann to become the next manager of their men’s national football team.

According to the respected Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano, will be announced as Hansi Flick’s replacement in the next few days.

He tweeted: ‘Julian Nagelsmann will become new head coach of German national team in the next days. The agreement is finally on the verge of being completed. Details left on the staff but agreement in principle reached with Nagelsmann and his agents on contract/salary. Here we go’.

🇩🇪 Julian Nagelsmann will become new head coach of German national team in the next days. The agreement is finally on the verge of being completed. Details left on the staff but agreement in principle reached with Nagelsmann and his agents on contract/salary. Here we go 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/3sjOB5JWfe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2023

Should he be appointed to the prestigious role then the former Bayern Munich coach will be tasked with overseeing Germany’s participation in the Euro 2024 tournament which takes place on home soil.

He has been out of work since being fired by the Bundesliga giants last March, being replaced at the Allianz Arena by the former Chelsea and PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The DFB admitted being in discussions with Nagelsmann

It was reported by Bild that the DFB bosses had been waiting for the 36-year-old Nagelsmann’s contract with Bayern to be fully terminated before making a move to offer him the job.

The German news outlet reported that Nagelsmann and the DFB had agreed in principle to work together until the 2024 European Championship.

All that remained to be clarified were the final details they added. Following the Bild revelation, the DFB announced: ‘There was a first meeting today between DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Rudi Völler with Julian Nagelsmann. We are in good discussions’.

Bild explained that since his contract had been terminated, Nagelsmann could join the DFB on a free transfer. Had he chosen not to accept the termination of his Bayern contract, he could have sat back doing nothing and picked up around €20m.

His expected salary with the national team would be around €4m until the end of the Euros after which he would be free to pursue another coaching job.