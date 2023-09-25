Europe’s 1st Inclusive Mini-Golf Tournament

By Catherine McGeer • 25 September 2023 • 14:20

Putting Inclusivity First: Europe's Inaugural All-Abilities Mini Golf Tournament Images: Ian Miller/La Manga Adventure Golf

IN an effort to make the world of sports more inclusive, La Manga Adventure Golf is pioneering a groundbreaking event – Europe’s first-ever Mini Golf Tournament exclusively for individuals with disabilities. We had the privilege of chatting with the organiser of this inspiring event, Ian Miller, to discuss their motivations, goals, and vision for the future of inclusive Mini Golf.

What inspired you to organise this Inclusive Mini-Golf Tournament?

Since La Manga Adventure Golf opened 3 years ago, we have welcomed many individuals with a wide array of disabilities. One particular 14-year-old young man called Ashton, a wheelchair user, has been my inspiration to stage Europe’s first and groundbreaking Mini-Golf Tournament, dedicated to disabled communities.

What were your main goals for this Golf tournament?

Our main reason for staging this first-of-its-kind Tournament is to demonstrate and promote that Mini-Golf is a truly ALL-INCLUSIVE activity for everyone, completely regardless of their disability, their mobility impairment, or intellectual impairment. Mini-Golf, which only involves putting, allows everyone to play and enjoy this exciting activity, where the ability to Putt and take part, supersedes any disability.

What kind of impact do you hope this tournament has on the participants and the community?

Competitors in this Tournament will hopefully discover a completely new and rewarding activity, which they may not have considered in the past.

Have you faced any challenges while organising the event?

The main challenge has been the publishing and promotion of this Tournament. However, with the recent support of The Euro Weekly News, we are now confident that word of this unique Tournament will quickly spread throughout Spain.

What are your plans for the future of the tournament?

Hopefully following a successful Tournament on the 4th and 5th of November, our plans are to involve numerous other Mini-Golf courses, where ultimately, a Series of European Mini-Golf Tournaments dedicated to disabled communities will be created.

Entry will be free of charge for the entire two-day Tournament. Players will be placed in Leagues, where they will enjoy a series of Round Robin Matches during Day One. Day Two will comprise the quarter and semi-finals, culminating in the Grand Final and Awards Presentation. Channel 4’s ‘A New Life in the Sun’ will also be covering the event.

This inaugural Tournament will be open to ALL ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, regardless of their age or disability. It will be limited to the first 24 people who register to take part in this groundbreaking Tournament. For more information and/or to register your entry call or WhatsApp Ian on 0034 693 934 381. The closing Entry date is Saturday, 28th October 2023.

