By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 17:30

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

Reports are suggesting that Chelsea flop, Marc Cucurella, is hoping to force through an exit in the January transfer window to put an end to his Stamford Bridge misery.

Cucurella was one of many people that Chelsea lured from Brighton to Stamford Bridge, but not without paying an extortionate amount of money and he simply hasn’t been able to replicate his south coast form up in the capital.

The Spaniard has started 19 league games for Chelsea under several different managers but is seemingly not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans in the present and future having been close to securing at least a temporary exit in the summer to Manchester United.

Having cost Chelsea £63 million last summer it was expected he would become a very important player moving forward as he could competently play at both left back and left centre back as part of a back three, but he’s struggled to settle in and often been found acting erratically on the pitch.

Marc Cucurella Keen on Chelsea Exit

Even when his former Brighton manager, Graham Potter, came into the club he struggled to show why the Blues had splashed out a huge amount of money for him and now the player looks to have his head and heart on a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Over the summer it looked as though Erik ten Hag and Man United were going to hand him an unlikely lifeline as Luke Shaw went down injured and was ruled out for a significant amount of time, however, nothing materialised and they opted for Sergio Reguillon instead.

Since then, Cucurella has been injured and has not been able to make an impact on the Chelsea first team since their Carabao Cup Round Two victory, and with Lvei Colwill managing to keep out regular left back and vice-captain Ben Chilwell, the future looks bleak for Cucurella.

Chelsea Looking To Cut Their Losses

It remains to be seen if a club can afford to get Cucurella on a permanent basis given his £175,000 per week wages at Chelsea and the fact he’s got a contract until 2026 so the Blues will demand a hefty fee, so he can likely kiss away any hope of joining someone such as Man United or even Newcastle United who were interested before they signed Lewis Hall.

If a club could approach Chelsea with a loan deal that includes an option to buy, it could be the best solution for all parties, otherwise, the Spaniard may be set for a season of warming the bench.