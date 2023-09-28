Alicante Airport Clinches Prestigious Award

By John Ensor • Updated: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:01

Image of Alicante Airport. Credit: ALC Alicante Airport/Facebook.com

Airports are constantly trying to up their game to improve facilities and services for their passengers. Amidst stiff competition, Alicante Airport has emerged as one of the best.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport has secured the title of ‘Best Airport in Europe’ in its category of between five and 15 million annual passengers.

This prestigious honour was conferred upon Alicante Airport in early September by the Airports Council International (ACI) at a lavish Gala Dinner in Incheon, South Korea. Laura Navarro, the Director of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, graciously accepted the award, writes Costa Blanca People.

Annually, the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) accolades are presented to the premier terminals in Europe, and in this instance, the one catering to the Costa Blanca was in contention with some of the most renowned in the region.

Alicante-Elche surpassed Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Rome Ciampino, Milan Bergamo, Gothenburg, and Budapest in the competition. This marks the second time Alicante-Elche has secured the award, the first being in 2018

A Testament To Quality

The accolade was initially announced in March at the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit. This summit saw the congregation of over 500 eminent airport executives, all striving to elevate the customer experience.

What makes these awards particularly significant is that they are derived from the insights collected from passengers via ASQ surveys (Airport Service Quality program), meticulously orchestrated by ACI. Alicante Airport, serving as the international portal to the scenic Costa Blanca region, is named after the esteemed Spanish poet Miguel Hernandez.

Laura Navarro, the Airport manager mentions that ASQ assessments are conducted consistently at the terminal all year round to clarify the needs of passengers in a ‘progressively challenging environment’, and to assist the airport in making adjustments to meet the requirements of each individual.

This recent accolade underscores Alicante Airport’s unwavering commitment to service excellence, highlighting its integral role in the region’s aviation sector. The award stands as not only a reflection of the airport’s devotion but also as an affirmation of the satisfaction and confidence of the millions of passengers it accommodates.

Comments From The Public

News of the award prompted one satisfied traveller to post on Facebook: ‘I’m not surprised by the news that Alicante Airport has received an award for the “Best airport in Europe.” It really is a world class airport and the special assistance team are fabulous!’

Another wrote: ‘Congratulations to all the hadworking staff and workers involved in making Alicante Airport achieve this award. I love traveling from there. Its a credit to each and every one of you.’