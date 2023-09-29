Real Madrid Reportedly Interested In Signing Key Arsenal Star

By Chris King • Updated: 29 Sep 2023 • 1:56

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

REAL MADRID are reported to be interested in Arsenal’s French international centre-back William Saliba.

With Eder Mititao currently sidelined after sustaining an ACL injury at the start of the new LaLiga season, Los Blancos are believed to have the 22-year-old Gunners defender on their radar, according to the Spanish news outlet fichajes.net on Thursday, September 28, citing the Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team would gladly cough up a reputed €70m for the player in order to restore the defensive power that his teal is definitely lacking right now.

Saliba recently signed a new deal with Arsenal

Saliba is without a doubt one of the most-talented young central defenders in Europe at the moment. However, tempting him to leave the Emirates Stadium could prove futile, or at worst, very costly, due to the fact that the French star recently signed a new four-year deal that ties him to the north London club until 2027.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly want to keep the player after his recent performances at the heart of defence as they seek to go one better in the Premier League than last season.

It would seem highly unlikely that Arsenal would ever let such a key member of the squad go in the January transfer window. The most probable option would be a move for the Frenchman next summer.

With their three main defenders, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba, now all aged over 30, Ancelotti and his president, Florentino Pérez, must surely be considering importing some younger blood to the Santiago Bernabéu with the future in mind.

Nico Williams is thought to be another target

Athletic Bilbao’s 22-year-old winger Nico Williams is also said to be on Real Madrid’s shopping list, according to sportsmole.co.uk.

The young Spaniard is currently sidelined with an injury but in the first four games of this season he provided assists for four goals.

With his contract due to expire at at San Mames next June, there has been growing speculation in the media recently regarding his future in the north of Spain with the player said to be locked in negotiations with his club over an extension.

Should Williams decide to stay then that would mean any attempt to take him to Madrid in 2024 would inevitably involve a hefty fee.

After a stuttering start to the new campaign, goals from Brahim Diaz and Joselu on Wednesday 27 saw Real Madrid return to winning ways in the league at home to Las Palmas.